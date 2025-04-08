Stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among the most valuable defenders in world football in 2025.

Defending has completely changed in the past decade or so, with the emphasis on centre-backs being able to play out from the back being a key attribute.

As far as this list of the top 12 most valuable centre-backs in world football goes, the figures taken from Transfermarkt show a list mainly filled with younger players, given that potential is the most valuable commodity here.

12. Jarrad Branthwaite – €50m

Branthwaite has risen to prominence ever since being brought back into the squad at the beginning of the 2023-24 season after impressing at PSV Eindhoven.

The Everton defender thrived under Sean Dyche next to James Tarkowski.

That has continued into this season, and, despite some injuries, he has recovered and is on the brink of being selected for England.

Manchester United, Manchester City and other clubs have been linked with a move for the defender.

To quote manager David Moyes, you’ll need a “big bag of money” to prise him away from Merseyside.

11. Cristian Romero – €55m

While he may be characterised as a hot-head, and he deserves that tag, Romero remains a top-level defender, blessed with pace, aggression, physical power and a strong ball-playing quality.

Plus, he is vastly experienced, a World Cup winner and starter for Argentina and in a very valuable stage of his career at 26 years of age.

Atletico Madrid has been linked with a deal worth over £60million in recent weeks, and the thought of him linking up with Diego Simeone certainly gets the juices flowing.

10. Micky van den Ven – €55m

Van den Ven, at his best, looks to be an incredibly powerful centre-back and he can look untouchable when he drives with the ball due to his size, power and freakish pace.

Only 23, you can see why he is so valuable, but clubs will look at his injury record as a black mark against his name, and it is something he must improve.

9. Levi Colwill – €55m

Chelsea’s academy has produced another gem and Colwill has been earmarked for success ever since his youth football days.

His recent breakthrough into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad tells you that he is well on track to be a top centre-back in the Premier League and beyond.

Tall, composed, a brilliant passer and committed, Colwill’s ceiling looks to be extremely high.

8. Leny Yoro – €55m

Yoro earned rave reviews last season in Ligue 1 as he dazzled in his first full season at senior level for Lille, earning a reputation as the best young defender in Europe under the age of 20.

That had Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and others interested, but Manchester United blew them out of the water with a huge offer and acquired their man.

Blessed with height, agility, good technical facilities and a strong temperament, he looks to be a fascinating elite prospect.

7. Murillo – €55m

Prior to joining Nottingham Forest in 2023, no one in Europe knew who Murillo was.

While it took some time to adapt, the 22-year-old has grown into a brilliant young defender and has been a key reason why Forest are close to securing Champions League football.

He’s big, physically imposing, powerful, extremely quick and technically proficient. It’s no surprise he’s now a Brazil international.

6. Ibrahima Konate – €60m

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Konate has formed one of the best defensive partnerships in Europe.

The Frenchman has become a key figure for both Liverpool and France and is about to lift his first league title as a player as well.

At 25, he is highly valuable given his size, power and experience.

5. Ruben Dias – €70m

At 27, Dias is one of the older names on the list, which tells you everything about how these players are valued.

Having arrived at Manchester City in 2020 as a hugely talented prospect, he won the title in his first season, and he has gone on to win 10 trophies since, including a treble.

While City have struggled this season, he remains a key figure for both his club and Portugal.

4. Pau Cubarsi – €70m

One of the youngest players on the list, Barcelona’s Cubarsi is only 18, but he is a key starter for both Spain and Barcelona and already playing at a level that is far beyond his years.

Former Barca boss Xavi called him ‘insane’ and ‘world-class’ despite his lack of experience and he already has a €500million release clause.

3. Gabriel Magalhaes – €75m

Gabriel has been brilliant for Arsenal in recent years, bouncing back from a shaky start to life in England.

Alongside William Saliba, he has been virtually faultless as Arsenal has conceded the least goals in the past two seasons.

Now a starter for Brazil as well, he has proven to be a very solid and consistent performer who gets better with every passing season.

2. Alessandro Bastoni – €80m

The Italian has grown into being one of the elite talents in defence for multiple reasons.

Having been part of multiple different systems and positions at the back with Italy and Inter Milan, he is an extremely clever and versatile defender who can defend out wide or in the centre.

Plus, he’s tall, has a wicked left foot, is extremely composed and seems to come from the school of defending that Italians used to champion.

1. William Saliba – €80m

Similar to Gabriel, Saliba is another brilliant defender.

He is arguably in the top few defenders in the Premier League alongside his teammate and Virgil van Dijk and the 24-year-old has been an elite prospect ever since breaking into Saint-Etienne’s team years ago.

Not only is he tall, strong and quick, he can play too, and carry the ball and has proven to be one of the best in Europe.

Now a key starter for France, he may well have the best two partnerships in defence in European football with Konate at international level and Gabriel at club level.

