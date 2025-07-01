Former Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham players are among the most valuable free agents looking for a club this summer.

We’ve now reached July and a number of players are officially out of contract, having seen their previous deals expire.

Here are the 10 most valuable players available to sign on a free this summer. Transfer valuations are via Transfermarkt.

10. Abdoulaye Doucoure — €7million

“Obviously I’m sad to leave the club but I think the time has come for a new chapter for me and the club as well and I will always be grateful for what the club did for me,” Doucoure posted on social media, announcing his time at Goodison Park had come to an end.

The 32-year-old midfielder was seemingly keen on a contract extension, but Everton evidently had plans on a future without him.

With over 250 Premier League appearances under his belt for Watford and Everton, he’d offer considerable experience.

Newly-promoted Sunderland are among the clubs linked to his signature.

9. Michael Olunga — €7.5million

Here’s one you might not have heard of.

The experienced Kenya international has spent almost his entire career off the beaten path, representing clubs in his homeland before stints in Sweden (Djurgardens), China (Guizhou Zhicheng), Japan (Kashiwa Reysol) and Qatar (Al-Duhail).

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he picks up a lucrative contract from another club in the Middle East, but could he be a leftfield punt for a club in Europe?

Olunga has been remarkably prolific with a near one-in-one strike rate over the past seven years in Japan and Qatar.

8. Abdel Abqar — €7.5million

Regular watchers of La Liga will have noticed the Morocco international at the heart of Alaves’ backline over the past few seasons.

He made wider headlines back in September when hooked at half-time when 2-0 down to Real Madrid after asking for Kylian Mbappe’s shirt at the break. Ouch.

At 26, he’s a good age and could represent a canny pick-up. Sevilla are among the clubs reportedly set to make him an offer.

7. Victor Lindelof — €8million

After eight years and 284 appearances, Lindelof has waved goodbye to Manchester United.

Surprisingly only 30 years of age, the Swedish centre-half presumably has more to offer but regular injury niggles and increased competition have severely hampered his gametime in recent years.

Eight clubs are said to have made contact with Lindelof’s camp as he approached the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Wolves could see the experienced defender remain in the Premier League.

While Juventus, Inter Milanand former club Benfica could see him play at a high level on the continent.

6. Kurt Zouma — €10million

Something of a forgotten man, the French centre-back spent the last year of his contract with West Ham out on loan at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Orobah, where he shared an eclectic dressing room with Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jean Michael Seri and Cristian Tello.

The 30-year-old defender nearly moved to Dubai-based Shabab Al-Ahli last summer, but the move reportedly collapsed after concerns with his medical. Could that be one they revisit?

5. Thomas Partey — €14million

It didn’t quite generate as many column inches as Trent Alexander-Arnold, but there was a similar will-he-wont-he running theme through Partey’s last season at Arsenal.

The speculation continued into the summer but it drew to a close after negotiations failed to materialise in a new deal.

The Gunners are set to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford as his replacement. What’s next for Partey is anyone’s guess.

QUIZ: Can you name every African to play for Arsenal in the Premier League?



4. Kyle Walker-Peters — €15million

The right-back proved himself too good to be playing Championship football in Southampton’s promotion-winning 2023-24 campaign.

Saints suffered a miserable return to the Premier League, but Walker-Peters didn’t look overawed in an otherwise dysfunctional team.

Boyhood club Tottenham have been tipped to bring him home, but Chelsea, Everton and West Ham are also said to be weighing up offers. Expect to see him in the top flight, one way or another, in 2025-26.

3. Dominic Calvert-Lewin — €16million

New stadium. New era.

David Moyes has made a promising start to life back at Everton and the club are looking forward, offloading long-serving striker Calvert-Lewin alongside the aforementioned Doucoure.

There were times when the 28-year-old looked England’s best bet as Harry Kane’s back-up, but that feels a long time ago now.

His career-best 16 Premier League goals was way back in 2020-21 and he’s averaged just four a season since then.

It’ll be fascinating to see if he can get back to his best with a fresh start.

2. Olivier Boscagli — €20million

PSV rejected an £8million bid from Brighton for the French defender last summer.

Boscagli ended up staying put and winning a second Eredivisie title with the club, but he’s set to depart after running down his deal.

There were recent reports that the Seagulls have returned to the fold, but they’re yet to officially announce anything. Watch this space.

1. Jonathan David — €45million

Undoubtedly the best player still available on a free this summer, the Canada international will have no shortage of suitors.

Approaching his prime years at 25 years of age with a stellar record at Lille (109 goals and 30 assists in 232 appearances), Champions League clubs across Europe are queuing up for his signature.

Juventus appear to be in pole position to land their man, but Manchester United, Newcastle United and Napoli are also believed to be in the mix.

READ NEXT: The 11 biggest swap deals in football history: Eto’o & Ibra, Simeone & Vieri…

TRY A QUIZ: Guess The Wikipedia Footballer #29: Can you name these 10 club record transfers?