Stars from Barcelona, Liverpool and PSG are among the most valuable full-backs from across world football in 2025.

The modern-day full-back has an instrumental role to play in today’s game and that’s why they are worth the big bucks.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve assessed the 11 most valuable full-backs in football today.

=10. Pedro Porro – €45million

The Spanish international is one of the top attacking full-backs in the game today and is currently valued at €45million.

While Tottenham have endured a rough season in 2024-25, they’ll be relying on players like Porro to drag them back up the league again.

=10. Destiny Udogie – €45million

Valued the same as his Tottenham teammate, Udogie has bags of potential.

After an eye-catching debut season under Ange Postecoglou, the Italian full-back did miss a chunk of this campaign due to injury. He’s since returned and is slowly regaining the form that he showcased from last season.

=8. Ben White – €50million

After spending the majority of his career as a centre-half, Mikel Arteta made the decision to mould him into a right-back upon his arrival at Arsenal.

The 27-year-old has missed a large chunk of this season due to knee surgery, but when fully fit, he’s definitely one of the best defensive full-backs in the Premier League.

=8. Jurrien Timber – €50million

Fortunately for Arsenal, they’ve had Timber to rely upon when White has been missing via injuries.

The 23-year-old missed almost the entirety of last season because of a nasty ACL injury, but he’s since recovered and looks more than comfortable in Mikel Arteta’s side.

7. Nuno Mendes – €55million

Since making his senior debut in 2020, Mendes has already won 10 trophies with Sporting and PSG.

If he carries on like that until he retires, the 22-year-old will end his career as one of the most decorated full-backs in football history.

Given his age, currently ability and potential, it’s no wonder that he ranks among the most valuable full-backs in world football.

=4. Federico Dimarco – €60million

Often deployed as a left-wing-back, it’s no surprise that Dimarco makes the cut for this list.

The 27-year-old has produced 11 goal contributions in Serie A this season and has created a total of 44 chances for his teammates.

He’s under contract with Inter until 2027 and you’d imagine that it would take a mammoth bid to lure him away from the San Siro.

=4. Jules Kounde – €60million

Also capable of playing as a centre-half, Kounde predominantly plays as a right-back for Barcelona.

He’s won a whopping 63 tackles in La Liga this season – the most of any Barcelona player.

=4. Alejandro Balde – €60million

After Jordi Alba departed in 2023, Balde has seamlessly filled his role as Barcelona’s main left-back.

The 21-year-old is arguably the most promising full-back in Europe right now and his value will no doubt continue to rise over the coming years.

3. Achraf Hakimi – €65million

Purely based on his output from right-back this season, Hakimi has arguably been the best full-back in world football this year.

The 26-year-old has been thriving under Luis Enrique and continues to make a difference at both ends of the pitch.

Across all competitions, he’s produced 20 goal contributions in 2024-25, averaging a goal or assist every 176.7 minutes.

=1. Josko Gvardiol – €75million

Capable of playing as a left-back or centre-half, Gvardiol is deemed to be the joint-most valuable full-back in world football.

After making his breakthrough with RB Leipzig, he was propelled into stardom following his eye-catching performances at the 2022 World Cup.

He’s since continued to develop well with Manchester City and looks set to spend the foreseeable future playing in the Premier League.

=1. Trent Alexander-Arnold – €75million

Despite being the most valuable full-back in world football, it seems more than likely that Liverpool won’t receive a single penny for him after he completes his impending move to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old boasts a passing range that puts most midfielders to shame and Liverpool will be hard-pressed to find his replacement.

“I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details,” the full-back told Sky Sports following his goal against Leicester.

“But days like this are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles – they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part.”

