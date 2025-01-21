The 10 most valuable goalkeepers in world football in 2025: Raya, Mamardashvili, Costa…

A new era of shot-stoppers is here and what makes them intriguing is the fact that the most valuable goalkeepers typically don’t feature for the biggest clubs right now.

There is a blossoming set of players who, as you can see from this list, have already been linked with big moves and it is likely in the coming years we will see them take that next step up relatively soon.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 highest-valued keepers in world football, with their figures taking into account their recent form, age and potential.

10. Ederson – €30million

The Manchester City keeper has always been hailed for being the best when it comes to playing out and his overall passing range but people often overlook his overall keeping ability.

Peter Schmeichel claimed in 2024 that he was the best in the Premier League for his overall game and he has been a figure for Pep Guardiola’s side across their trophy-laden spell of the past seven years.

9. Lucas Chevalier – €30million

The Lille keeper has earned a strong reputation in Ligue 1 from his 100-plus appearances in France’s top-flight and he is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

Simply put, he is a strong all-round keeper who can do it all and is the youngest player to appear on the list.

Interest is high for the Frenchman who, unfortunately, has to sit behind AC Milan’s Mike Maignan at international level – otherwise, he would be a guaranteed starter for his country.

8. Mike Maignan – €35million

The French number one is one player who looks destined for a big move in the coming years.

He is a strong, consistent and capable keeper who has been among the best performers in his position for the past few years.

While AC Milan was a big move for him in 2021, he is now 29 and on the cusp of entering his prime years.

There are plenty of clubs that need an elite keeper and with his deal up in 2026, expect a move in the new few transfer windows.

7. Andre Onana – €35million

Onana stunned in his final season at Inter Milan as he was key in their run to the Champions League final.

Another keeper hailed for his ball-playing ability, he has developed incredibly well over the years across his journey from Ajax to Inter to Manchester United.

While he initially struggled in England with some extremely questionable moments and poor save attempts, he has regained the trust of the fans and boasts impressive save statistics and still has room and time to improve at 28.

6. Guglielmo Vicario – €35million

The Tottenham keeper was a surprise star for Spurs last season in their fifth-placed finish having joined from Empoli.

Having bided his time across multiple loan spells in Italy as a younger man, he found his feet in England and impressed as a strong shot-stopper with great reflexes.

Injuries and his weakness from set pieces (namely corners) have held him back this season from building on the hype of last year but he still has plenty of quality and will return within the next month to prove himself once again.

5. Gianluigi Donnarumma – €35million

Donnarumma was a teenage sensation having made his debut for AC Milan aged 16 and has been tipped for success ever since.

Now 25, he is in his fourth season with Paris Saint-Germain and has experienced a dip in form in recent times.

His form has waivered at times and it allowed Vicario to replace him in two of their last three international games – and he was part of the poor Italian side that were dumped out by Switzerland last summer.

Where once he was the name on everyone’s lips, he has fallen somewhat from the sky-high potential he once showcased.

He remains one of the biggest goalkeeper names out there but he needs to prove himself once again after a shaky few seasons.

His deal expires in 2026 and a move away would likely be beneficial to his career given PSG’s current European status.

4. Gregor Kobel – €40million

One of the standout performers for Borussia Dortmund in their run to the Champions League final last season, the Swiss keeper is one of the best keepers around at the moment.

A move away seems inevitable in the coming windows and he could well find himself at any number of elite clubs.

He has great positioning, a strong presence and fantastic reflexes that have made him one of the best in his position and, at 27, he is just about to enter his prime. Keep an eye out for Kobel.

3. David Raya – €40million

Arsenal’s defence has been highly praised in recent seasons with Mikel Arteta’s side boasting one of the best-performing backlines in European football.

While the likes of Gabriel and William Saliba make his life a lot easier, Raya has been a strong addition to the Gunners.

It was a controversial moment at the time when Arteta discarded Aaron Ramsdale for the ex-Brentford keeper but his ball-playing ability coupled with his athletic goalkeeping qualities have completely justified that decision. Plus, he cost just £27million.

2. Diogo Costa – €40million

Another keeper who has been linked time and time again with a move away is Portugal’s number one Costa. This list is typified by keepers who have developed a strong reputation over recent years and who are on the cusp of a big move – and no one is a better example of this than Costa.

Porto has played hard-ball when it comes to their number one and with his deal expiring in 2027 and his penalty-saving heroics for Portugal in the summer fresh on people’s minds, he would likely warrant a fee over £50million.

But it looks like he would be worth it as the 25-year-old is a fantastic all-round keeper.

1. Giorgi Mamardashvili – €40million

Topping the charts is the Georgian number one who is set to join Liverpool this summer. Having already signed in the summer, he has remained at Valencia on loan and continues to be one of the best keepers in Europe for his performances across the last season and a half.

Everyone saw his quality at Euro 2024 as he broke save records in the Group Stages, playing a key role in his side miraculously making it into the Round of 16.

He was the best keeper in La Liga in the 2023-2024 season and he may well come straight to Anfield and rip the number one position away from Alisson Becker, who is still regarded as one of the best in the world.

A towering six-foot-six presence, he has a huge wingspan, incredible reflexes and is brilliant at collecting crosses.

He also possesses a great fan-friendly personality which is destined to go down a treat with the Anfield crowd when he arrives at the end of the season.