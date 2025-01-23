The 10 most valuable left-backs in world football in 2025: Calafiori, Gvardiol, Balde…

Left-back is one of the most important positions in modern football, capable of elevating a good team into a great one – but who are the 10 highest-valued in the game today?

There is a blossoming set of players who, as you can see from this list, have already been snapped up by the big clubs and look likely to take that next step up relatively soon.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 highest-valued left-backs in world football, with their figures taking into account their recent form, age and their potential.

10. Alex Grimaldo – €40million

Grimaldo was unfortunate not to feature more for Spain at Euro 2024 after a superb season with Bayer Leverkusen.

The left-back played a big part in their Bundesliga success, netting 10 goals and 15 assists in 33 league appearances.

An excellent set-piece taker with the technique of a high-quality attacking midfielder, Grimaldo’s creativity is invaluable for Xabi Alonso’s team.

9. Andrea Cambiasso – €45million

Versatile wing-back Cambiaso was used in a variety of positions by Massimiliano Allegri during his debut season at Juventus, including an inverted role so beloved by managers today.

Continuing to thrive under Thiago Motta, Cambiasso has caught the attention of Manchester City in recent months and would be a fine addition to any elite squad.

8. Riccardo Calafiori – €45million

Having shone at Bologna last season, before shining at Euro 2024 despite Italy’s abysmal tournament, Calafiori was snapped up by Arsenal in the summer window and hasn’t looked back since.

Announcing himself with a stunning goal against Manchester City, the 22-year-old has suffered from injury in his debut season in England but has looked a fine talent when available.

7. Destiny Udogie – €45million

Udogie was the talk of the Premier League at the start of the 202-/24 season, causing havoc with his bursts into the final third and quality on the ball after joining Tottenham.

That form hasn’t been replicated since, with the Italy international prone to lapses of concentration and having suffered with injuries, but the 22-year-old remains a player of vast potential.

6. Theo Hernandez – €50million

Having been unceremoniously cast aside by Real Madrid, Hernandez quickly found a home at AC Milan and is now in his sixth season in Italy.

The France international has been remarkably consistent with the Rossoneri, rarely bettered by his opposing winger and often chipping in with goals and assists at the other end.

There are few more well-rounded players than Hernandez in world football and he’s the archetypal modern full-back.

5. Alphonso Davies – €50million

It is easy to dismiss Davies as a speed merchant, a player whose remarkable speed gives him an advantage against flat-footed opponents.

And there is no question that the left-back’s explosiveness is the Bayern Munich star’s most eye-catching attribute.

But Davies is also a superb dribbler, an adept defender and has real vision. It’s no surprise that Bayern are delighted he’s reportedly set to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena.

4. Alejandro Balde – €50million

It appears as if Barcelona have stumbled upon the heir to Jordi Alba’s throne in Catalonia – and it hasn’t cost the infamously cash-strapped club a single penny.

Balde was excellent in 2022-23 as Xavi’s side lifted the La Liga title, but suffered an inconsistent campaign the following year.

But the young Spain international is thriving under Hansi Flick and is justifiably high on this list as a result.

3. Nuno Mendes – €55million

Despite his youth, Mendes is a league champion in two different countries and has all the makings of a superstar.

The PSG and Portugal star is as explosive as they come and his pinpoint crossing ability means he could easily develop into an assist king in the coming years.

2. Federico Dimarco – €60million

Dimarco is one of the best crossers in world football; the Inter Milan defender whips the ball into the box with the kind of pace and accuracy that makes strikers drool.

Now an established Italy international and a key player for Inter, Dimarco has been at the top of his game for several years.

What he lacks in pace he more than makes up for with his technical quality and tactical intelligence. No wonder he’s so high on this list.

1. Josko Gvardiol – €75million

Gvardiol is one of many players to have been transformed by Pep Guardiola, who signed him as a dominant centre-back and turned him into a powerful, goal-scoring left-back.

The Croatia international took a bit of time to adapt to the Premier League following his move to Manchester City in 2023, but has added positional intelligence and an attacking edge to his game.