The 100 most valuable over 30 players in the world: Messi 34th, Ronaldo 55th…

Stars from Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool are among the most valuable players in world football who are over the age of 30.

With modern advances in sports science and nutrition, it’s becoming increasingly common that top-level professionals continue to play at the highest level well into their thirties.

As per Transfermarkt figures, Harry Kane is the most valuable player over the age of 30 in world football, with a current market value of €75million.

Given his scoring record, it’s no surprise that he’s still worth the big bucks. In 98 appearances for Bayern Munich, the England skipper has scored an impressive 89 goals.

He’s closely followed by Man United’s Bruno Fernandes and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, who both have a market value of €50million.

Also making the top 10 are Joshua Kimmich, Bernardo Silva, Marquinhos, Joao Palhinha, Hakan Calhanoglu and Manuel Akanji.

For those wondering where Lionel Messi ranks, he’s joint 34th on the list with a current market value of €18million.

That’s the same value as the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Pickford.

You’ll then find Cristiano Ronaldo a bit further down the list in joint 55th with a market value of €12million.

At the age of 40, Ronaldo is the oldest player to appear on this list, but is still scoring goals at a freakishly good rate for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Neymar, Granit Xhaka and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all have the same value as Ronaldo.

With figures provided by Transfermarkt, here is the full breakdown of the 100 most valuable players who are over the age of 30.

1. Harry Kane – €75million

=2. Bruno Fernandes – €50million

=2. Mohamed Salah – €50million

4. Joshua Kimmich – €45million

5. Bernardo Silva – €38million

6. Marquinhos – €35million

=7. Joao Palhinha – €30million

=7. Hakan Calhanoglu – €30million

9. Manuel Akanji – €28million

=10. Marcos Llorente – €25million

=10. Rodrigo De Paul – €25million

=10. Stanislav Lobotka – €25million

=10. John Stones – €25million

=10. Adrien Rabiot – €25million

=10. Mike Maignan – €25million

=10. Nathan Ake – €25million

17. Virgil van Dijk – €23million

=18. Serge Gnabry – €22million

=18. Leon Goretzka – €22million

=18. Leandro Trossard – €22million

=18. Romelu Lukaku – €22million

=22. Mattia Zaccagni – €20million

=22. Jose Maria Gimenez – €20million

=22. Ederson – €20million

=22. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – €20million

=22. Jan Oblak – €20million

=22. Emiliano Martínez – €20million

=22. Thibaut Courtois – €20million

=22. Alisson – €20million

=22. Heung-min Son – €20million

=22. Kevin De Bruyne – €20million

=22. Antonio Rudiger – €20million

=22. Mateo Kovacic – €20million

=34. Tomas Soucek – €18million

=34. Andrew Robertson – €18million

=34. Alex Remiro – €18million

=34. Jordan Pickford – €18million

=34. Antoine Griezmann – €18million

=34. Aleksandar Mitrovic – €18million

=34. Lionel Messi – €18million

=34. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – €18million

=42. Jacob Murphy – €16million

=42. John McGinn – €16million

=44. Raphael Veiga – €15million

=44. Inaki William – €15million

=44. Giorgian de Arrascaeta – €15million

=44. Otavio – €15million

=44. Fabinho – €15million

=44. Milan Skriniar – €15million

=44. Joao Cancelo – €15million

=44. Aymeric Laporte – €15million

=44. Takumi Minamino – €15million

=44. Ferland Mendy – €14million

=44. Thomas Partey – €14million

=55. Hidemasa Morita – €13million

=55. Harry Maguire – €13million

=55. Moses Simon – €12million

=55. Ricardo Horta – €12million

=55. Amir Rrahmani – €12million

=55. Brice Samba – €12million

=55. Corentin Tolisso – €12million

=55. Jhon Cordoba – €12million

=55. Luke Shaw – €12million

=55. Giovanni Di Lorenzo – €12million

=55. Granit Xhaka – €12million

=55. Marc-Andre ter Stegen – €12million

=55. Neymar – €12million

=55. Robert Lewandowski – €12million

=55. Cristiano Ronaldo – €12million

=70. Adam Webster – €11million

=70. Christian Norgaard – €11million

=70. Alvaro Morata – €11million

=73. Guido Rodriguez – €10million

=73. Hirving Lozano – €10million

=73. Said Benrahma – €10million

=73. Miguel Almiron – €10million

=73. Angel Correa – €10million

=73. Jefferson Lerma – €10million

=73. Talisca – €10million

=73. Ayoze Perez – €10million

=73. Mario Pasalic – €10million

=73. Kepa Arrizabalaga – €10million

=73. Fred – €10million

=73. Ryan Christie – €10million

=73. Seko Fofana – €10million

=73. Emerson – €10million

=73. Piotr Zielinski – €10million

=73. Memphis Depay – €10million

=73. Matteo Politano – €10million

=73. Kurt Zouma – €10million

=73. Marcelo Brozovic – €10million

=73. Raheem Sterling – €10million

=73. Lucas Digne – €10million

=73. Mark Flekken – €10million

=73. Chris Wood – €10million

=73. Marco Verratti – €10million

=73. Niclas Fullkrug – €10million

=73. Bernd Leno – €10million

=73. Casemiro – €10million

100. Diego Carlos – €9.5million

