The 10 most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig: Osimhen, Saint-Maximin…

Former Manchester United, PSG and Tottenham stars are among the most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Undoubtedly, one of the most bonkers leagues in Europe, the Turkish top flight often delivers the drama and we’re expecting more of the same this season.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve assessed the 10 most valuable players in the Turkish Super Lig in 2024-25.

=9. Mauro Icardi – £14.3million

There’s no denying that Icardi’s career stalled while he was at PSG, but the Argentine forward has been reborn since moving to Turkey.

Having scored 56 goals in 79 appearances for Galatasaray, he’s scoring 0.7 goals per game for the club which is quite the return.

=9. Fred – £14.3million

The former Red Devil has been thriving since leaving Old Trafford. Given he’s now 31, his market value isn’t quite what it once was, but Fenerbahce fans won’t care about that.

Now reunited with Jose Mourinho, Fred recently scored his first-ever hat-trick.

=6. Allan Saint-Maximin – £15.2million

After spending just one year in Saudi Arabia, Saint-Maximin was on the move once again this summer as he completed a loan deal to Fenerbahce.

He only managed to score four goals for Al-Ahli last season and he’ll no doubt be hoping for a better return this year. If any manager can get the Frenchman back to his best, surely it’s Mourinho?

=6. Davinson Sanchez – £15.2million

Since leaving Tottenham last year, Sanchez has got his hands on two trophies with Galatasaray as he won the league and Turkish Super Cup last season.

Now valued at just over £15million, he’s the most valuable defender in the entire league.

=6. Gabriel Sara – £15.2million

Sara lit things up in the Championship for Norwich City last season as he produced 25 goal contributions from midfield with 13 goals and 12 assists.

If he’s able to replicate those sorts of numbers this season, he’ll go down in Galatasaray folklore.

5. Sebastian Szymanski – £16million

The Poland international impressed during his debut season with Fenerbahce last season as he produced 32 goal contributions across all competitions with 13 goals and 19 assists.

If Fenerbahce want to get their hands on the league title this season, Szymanski will do doubt have a key role to play.

=3. Baris Alper Yilmaz – £16.9million

Now entering his fourth season as a Galatasaray player, Yilmaz is the second most valuable star at the club, with a market value of £16.9million.

Since joining Galatasaray, the 21-year-old has seen his value increase by over £15million which is some going.

=3. Youssef En-Nesyri – £16.9million

Wherever he goes, En-Nesyri scores goals. The 27-year-old bagged 20 goals for Sevilla last season and he’s already off the mark for Fenerbahce this year.

Upon signing for the club this summer, he became their most expensive-ever signing with a transfer fee of slightly over £16million. He’ll surely be in contention for the Golden Boot this year.

2. Sofyan Amrabat – £18.5million

After Manchester United decided against purchasing Amrabat, the 28-year-old has since ended up with Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

“I am proud to join this big and amazing sportclub with its rich of history and tradition,” Amrabat said upon his arrival. “I can’t wait to play in front of the loyal and passionate Fenerbahce supporters.”

He was briefly the most valuable player in the league, but he’s since been trumped by a new arrival.

1. Victor Osimhen – £84.2million

Yes, you read that correctly. Osimhen’s market value is £65.7million more than the second-most valuable player in the league which is absolutely mental.

The summer transfer window will have been a whirlwind of emotions for the 25-year-old. Moves to Chelsea and Al-Ahli broke down, he was frozen out of the Napoli set-up by Antonio Conte and he’s now ended up on loan with Galatasaray.

Interestingly, the deal does include a January break clause which would see his loan move terminated if Napoli receive an acceptable bid from one of 10 specified clubs.

However, for the time being, we can’t wait to see him in action in Turkey.