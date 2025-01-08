Players from the biggest clubs in the world make up the list of the most valuable strikers in world football in 2025, but who makes the cut?

These days, the highest scorers are increasingly coming from the wider areas as ‘inside forwards’ but the new crop of strikers is rising. Still, there are some brilliant ‘number nines’ out there who regularly score 30+ a season.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve taken a look at the 10 highest-valued strikers in world football, with their figures taking into account their recent form, age and potential.

10. Kai Havertz – €75million

Having already eluded to the lack of genuine striking stars in the introduction, Havertz is a clear example. While he has netted the winner in a Champions League and established himself as a starter for Arsenal and Germany, he certainly isn’t what you call a true clinical striker.

To look at his career as a whole, he has 104 goals in 366 games for Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea and Arsenal, which works out at a rate of a goal every three-and-a-half games.

With Mikel Arteta often using him in midfield, it remains to be seen whether he can develop into a true world-class striker.

9. Marcus Thuram – €75million

Thuram, 27, was a brilliant free signing for Inter Milan and he has gone on to form a strong partnership with Lautaro Martinez. Son of the French legend Lilian Thuram, the forward is certainly at his peak right now.

However, he isn’t exactly what you would call a clinical forward once again. He boasts a similar record as Havertz in terms of goals-per-game and is yet to reach 100 career goals at club level (90) and his record at Inter is just 28 in 69 games.

8. Vitor Gyokeres – €75million

One man who is certainly on a hot streak right now is Sporting’s Gyokeres. The Swedish international finished 2024 as the highest scorer in Europe’s top seven leagues and he has a real desire for finding the back of the net.

His numbers speak volumes with 31 goals in 29 games this season. The 26-year-old has 74 goals and 21 assists in 79 games for the Portuguese club and is surely set for a huge move in 2025.

7. Alexander Isak – €75million

Isak has been in scintillating form recently for Newcastle United and his form and time in England have seen him regarded as the best striker outside of Erling Haaland in the Premier League.

He recently became the third-quickest Newcastle player to reach 50 goals, managing the feat in 89 games. What sets him apart is his unique athletic build, incredible ball-striking quality and his ability to beat players at will.

It will take an extraordinary fee to pull him out of Newcastle, with £150m being quoted in recent weeks.

6. Victor Osimhen – €85million

One of the biggest names in European football, Osimhen has developed a strong reputation as a powerful forward from his time at Lille and, more recently, Napoli.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray, he will surely earn a permanent move in the summer and he was extremely close to joining Chelsea last summer.

The 26-year-old has netted goals wherever he’s been and he has managed 139 goals in 239 games, averaging out to more than a goal every other game (0.58). A top club surely awaits him in 2025.

5. Julian Alvarez – €80million

Having starred for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, Alvarez was a reliable figure for Manchester City before earning a huge summer move to Atletico Madrid for £82million.

Scoring 102 goals in 252 games at 24 years of age is impressive but one thing he certainly has lacked so far is iconic performances; he wasn’t ever the standout name at City and his move to Madrid suggests he is ready to step into the limelight.

4. Harry Kane – €90million

A certified legendary goalscorer, he sits second on the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer list with 213 goals. Since his big-money move to Bayern Munich, he has elevated himself to another level, breaking records in his debut year.

Now 31, he is showing no signs of slowing down with 20 goals in 20 games this season. His long career has seen 360 goals in 565 games.

It remains one of the incredible stories that he is yet to win a trophy across his career – although that should change this season.

3. Lautaro Martinez – €100million

Lautaro has been tipped for a move away from Inter in recent years but he remains their talisman in attack. With over 300 appearances for the Italian club, he has become a living legend at the club.

He has 137 goals in 306 games for the Italian club but he has only been the Serie A top scorer on one occasion (2023-24). Possessing a strong finishing ability with both feet, he probably should have netted more despite his brilliant record.

2. Kylian Mbappe – €160million

Mbappe has been backed to be a future Ballon d’Or winner since bursting onto the scene with Monaco and his goalscoring record is certainly elite. He currently has 297 goals at club level in just 394 games which is an extraordinary effort.

Despite a slower start than expected at Real Madrid, by the time he retires, we could be looking at one of the highest goalscorers of all time.

1. Erling Haaland – €200million

Simply put, Haaland is a goalscoring machine. He’s been earmarked as a star since turning professional and has been among the goals at Molde, RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and now Manchester City.

He broke the Premier League record for goals in a single season at the first time of asking and boasts a career record of 246 goals in 307 games – and he’s still just 24.

If he continues at his current rate, he will surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he can play as regularly and consistently. But, for now, he reigns as the undisputed number one.