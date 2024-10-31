The 10 most valuable U17 players in world football: Nwaneri, Yamal…

Stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and AC Milan are among the most valuable U17 players from across world football right now.

Given their age and potential, the youngsters on this list are worth vast sums of money and in most cases, they are probably worth more than their estimated market value.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable players aged 17 and under from across world football right now.

10. Francesco Camarda – £8.4million

Narrowly edging out Sunderland’s Chris Rigg for a place in the top 10, every AC Milan fan is excited about Camarda and for good reason.

Aged 16, the Italian forward already looks like a handful for defences in Italy and across Europe. Remember the name…

9. Ayyoub Bouaddi – £8.4million

Lille have produced some excellent players over the years and their latest prodigy is a 17-year-old holding midfielder.

Bouaddi has already racked up 27 appearances for the club and he’s considered by many as Lille’s best prospect since Eden Hazard. If the club were to sell him right now, they’d definitely be demanding more than £8.4million, that’s for sure.

8. Sverre Nypan – £9.2million

An unnamed Norwegian scout described Nypan as a ‘generational talent’ during an interview with the Daily Mail in October.

“Nypan is a truly generational talent. If he continues to play like this, it’s very likely he’ll move within a year,” the scout said.

The versatile 17-year-old midfielder is currently on the books at Rosenborg where he’s already produced 12 goals and 10 assists in 56 senior appearances.

With that sort of record, it’s no wonder that clubs like Manchester United have been sniffing around him of late.

7. Ethan Nwaneri – £10million

Arsenal fans are well aware that they have a star on their hands when it comes to Nwaneri. Every time he steps onto the pitch he seems to get better.

While his minutes have been somewhat limited, he always seems to make an impression when handed a chance by Mikel Arteta.

In the EFL Cup this season, the 17-year-old has been ripping things up with three goals in his last two matches. His latest goal against Preston North End in particular was an absolute cracker.

6. Kendry Paez – £10million

Having already racked up 80 senior appearances for club and country by the age of 17, it’s no wonder that Paez is so highly rated.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is currently on the books at Independiente del Valle, although Chelsea have an agreement in place to sign him once he turns 18.

Chelsea saw the potential in Paez from an early age as they agreed to sign him for £17.3million when he was just 15 years old. With that sort of pedigree, we can’t wait to see him in the Premier League next season.

5. Franco Mastantuono – £10.9million

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United have been tracking the Argentine wonderkid in recent months.

Currently playing for River Plate, the 17-year-old has been catching the eye of plenty of fans in his native country. He’s still a raw prospect, but the potential is obvious to see.

While Transfermarkt deems his market value to be £10.9million, it could take as much as £37.5million (his release clause) in order to prize him away from Argentina.

4. Geovany Quenda – £12.6million

Both Manchester clubs have reportedly been sniffing around the Portuguese winger after some eye-catching performances with Sporting.

Naturally a winger, the 17-year-old has often been deployed as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system at Sporting.

He’s currently under contract until the summer of 2027 and has a release clause of £83million in his deal – highlighting just how highly he’s rated.

3. Pau Cubarsi – £33.5million

The 17-year-old was handed his first opportunity at Barcelona under Xavi and he’s gone from strength to strength under Hansi Flick this season.

While the likes of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have been out injured, Cubarsi has more than stepped up to the plate of late.

The centre-half has a killer eye for a pass and is undoubtedly one of the most promising defenders in world football right now.

2. Estevao Willian – £33.5million

Set to join Chelsea ahead of next season when he turns 18, Estevao is one of Brazil’s top prospects.

The dynamic winger has been twisting up defenders on a regular basis while playing for Palmeiras and we can’t wait to see him in the Premier League soon.

He’s already been capped twice by Brazil and for some, he’s the biggest talent that Brazil have produced since Neymar.

1. Lamine Yamal – £125.5million

Who else? The Barcelona superstar is in a league of his own when compared to his fellow U17 peers.

Having just finished eighth in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, the sky is the limit for the Barcelona wonderkid who is currently valued at a whopping £125.5million.