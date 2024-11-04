The most valuable U19 XI in world football: Yamal, Mainoo, Endrick…

Stars from Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid are among those who make up the most valuable XI of U19 players from across world football right now.

Given their age and potential, the youngsters on this list are worth vast sums of money and in most cases, they are probably worth more than their estimated market value.

Using figures from Transfermarkt, here are the most valuable players aged 19 and under from across world football at the end of 2024 lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

GK: Guillaume Restes (€18m)



Restes has been making waves since making his professional debut for Toulouse back in 2023.

Even Liverpool were supposedly sniffing around the young French goalkeeper in the latest transfer window. We suspect the teenager won’t remain at Toulouse for much longer.

RB: Rico Lewis (€40m)

Transitioning from the academy into Pep Guardiola’s squad isn’t easy, but Lewis has made it look like a walk in the park.

Since being handed his first chance against Bournemouth in August 2022, the teenager hasn’t looked back since.

He’s racked up over 50 senior appearances for the club and has looked comfortable in multiple roles from full-back to holding midfield.

“What a player. What a player,” Guardiola said in a post-match press conference back in October 2023.

“To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move in holding midfield, full-back coming inside moving in the spaces – he is one of the best I ever trained by far.”

CB: Leny Yoro (€55m)

It’s easy to forget amid Manchester United’s current struggles that they’re currently making do without one of the highest-rated young defenders in Europe.

The Red Devils won the race for Yoro’s signature and have handed him a contract that runs until 2029. He’s yet to make his competitive debut after getting injured in pre-season.

His return can’t come soon enough and we predict that new United boss Ruben Amorim will be finding a place in his defence for the talented Frenchman.

CB: Pau Cubarsi (€40m)

Cubarsi was handed his first opportunity at Barcelona under Xavi and he’s gone from strength to strength under Hansi Flick this season.

While the likes of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have been out injured, the 17-year-old has more than stepped up to the plate of late.

The centre-half has a killer eye for a pass and helped Spain win the men’s Olympic football tournament over the summer. He is undoubtedly one of the most promising defenders in world football right now.

LB: Jorrel Hato (€30m)

The latest talent off the Ajax conveyor belt, Hato has already captained the Eredivisie giants at the age of 18 and is both technically accomplished and physically imposing.

It’s no wonder that Mikel Arteta is apparently desperate to bring the defender to Arsenal – Hato has the potential to be the best left-back of his generation.

CM: Warren Zaire-Emery (€60m)

Zaire-Emery looks as though he possesses all the tools in his arsenal to become one of Europe’s top midfielders, if he’s not already, and it looks as though his future lies at the Parc des Princes.

“Warren is a diamond,” PSG boss Luis Enrique told reporters last season. “He is still young so naturally, there are still things to improve.

“It is easy to coach a player like him with his innate characteristics. His biggest quality is his humility.”

Back in 2022, the teenager signed a monster deal that runs until 2029 and was picked in France’s squad for Euro 2024. He’s going all the way to the top.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo (€55m)

At just barely 19, Mainoo is already one of United’s most important players, almost a year on from his Premier League debut. Frightening trajectory.

The sky really is the limit for the teenager who has given Ten Hag a new lease of life and slotted right into the England senior side at Euro 2024.

Mainoo needs some help in United’s midfield to really harness his potential – no teenager should be given the sole responsibility of making United function – but his ability is frightening.

RW: Lamine Yamal (€150m)

Yamal is simply in a league of his own as his €150million valuation demonstrates.

We’ll be amazed if the 17-year-old doesn’t win multiple Ballon d’Or’s, remain an integral part of Barcelona’s XI well into the 2030s and become the best player of his era.

READ: The best predicted XI in world football in 2034 according to EA FC 25: Yamal, Endrick…

CAM: Arda Guler (€45m)

Guler struggled to make it beyond the periphery in his debut season but he demonstrated his outrageous talent in Turkey’s memorable Euro 2024 run.

The attacking midfielder looks ready to step up and play a big role for Los Blancos, having signed a six-year deal when he joined from Fenerbahce last year.

Opportunities might be more scarce at the Bernabeu than at other elite European clubs, but Guler has the backing of Carlo Ancelotti to be a big success for the club.

But that hasn’t stopped the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool circling in the hope of luring the Turkish international away. He’s too good to sit on the bench, we know that much.

LW: Desire Doue (€40m)

Doue was one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and PSG all chasing his signature over the summer.

And it was PSG who won the race for the Rennes star, paying €50 million and tying the winger down until 2029.

Having rejected an offer from Bayern, Doue clearly has confidence in his own ability and shown flashes of quality during his first matches at the Parc des Princes.

ST: Endrick (€60m)

People were talking up Endrick as a generational talent when he first broke through at the age of 14 back in Brazil. It was back in December 2022 when Real Madrid announced they’d come to an agreement to sign the rising star, back when he was still 16.

The gifted striker has needed to be patient at Madrid with Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order, but has scored twice in nine appearances for Los Blancos in 2024-25.