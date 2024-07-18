The most valuable XI of players at the 2024 Olympic Games: Olise, Alvarez, Hakimi…

Stars from Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City are among the most valuable players who will be competing at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Winning a Gold Medal for your country has to be a surreal feeling and with the Olympics set to kick off later this month, we’ve taken a closer look at the footballers who will be competing.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve compiled an XI of the most valuable players playing at the Olympics this summer.

GK: Guillaume Restes

Boasting a market value of around £15million, Restes has earned the tag as the most valuable goalkeeper at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Currently playing for Toulouse, the 19-year-old shot-stopper kept six clean sheets in Ligue 1 last season and is someone to keep your eye on this summer.

RB: Achraf Hakimi

While the bulk of Olympic squads are made up of players under the age of 23, nations are allowed to include three players who are above that age.

At 25, Hakimi is one of Morocco’s most experienced players at the tournament and he’s also their most valuable with a market value of £50million.

The PSG full-back played an instrumental role for Morocco during the 2022 World Cup and he’ll be hoping to do the same in the Olympics this summer.

CB: Castello Lukeba

RB Leipzig have quite the reputation when it comes to developing youngsters and Lukeba is one of their latest rising stars.

The 21-year-old French defender currently has a market value of £34million and he’ll no doubt increase in value if he has a good tournament this summer.

CB: Pau Cubarsi

They’ve just won the Euros and given all of the young talent available at their disposal, we wouldn’t be surprised if Spain take home the Gold Medal in the Olympics either.

After making his breakthrough at Barcelona last season, Cubarsi will have the chance to impress in Paris this summer.

He’s currently valued at £21million, although if he continues to develop at his current rate, that valuation will skyrocket over the next few years.

LB: Miguel Gutierrez

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are ‘monitoring’ Gutierrez and they’ll no doubt be keeping close tabs on him in Paris this summer.

The 22-year-old came up through the Real Madrid academy and now plays for Girona where he has impressed of late.

With a current market value of £21million, the Spanish star is the most valuable left-back at the 2024 Olympic Games.

CM: Pablo Barrios

The future looks very bright indeed when it comes to Barrios. He racked up 35 appearances for Atletico Madrid last season and already seems to have the trust of Diego Simeone.

“For me, Pablo Barrios is very important,” Simeone said in January. “It will depend on how he matures as a footballer. He’s at a point where he needs to stop being a kid.”

As of writing, the 21-year-old has a market value of £21million which makes him one of the most valuable midfielders at the tournament this summer.

CM: Fermin Lopez

Having just won the Euros with Spain, Lopez won’t get much of a break as he’ll also be competing in the Olympic Games.

Given he only played 28 minutes of football during the Euros, we’re sure he’ll play a more prominent role for Spain in Paris. In 2024, Lopez is currently valued at £25million.

RW: Michael Olise

After completing his blockbuster move to Bayern Munich, Olise will now attempt to win an Olympic Gold Medal with France in his home country.

With a market value of £46million, Olise is one of the most valuable players at the tournament and we can’t wait to see him in action.

CAM: Alex Baena

In 2023-24, Baena provided 14 assists which was more than any other player in La Liga managed. He also accumulated 11 bookings which ranked him as one of the most carded players in the league too.

On the back of an impressive season with Villarreal, his market value currently sits at £34million.

LW: Desire Doue

The Rennes star is one of the most in-demand players in Europe right now with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and PSG all chasing his signature.

His current market value sits at £25million, although it will probably take more than that figure to tempt Rennes to sell him this summer.

ST: Julian Alvarez

After playing a key role for Argentina at Copa America, Alvarez will now attempt to do the double and win Olympic Gold with his nation.

With a current market value of £76million, Alvarez is by far the most valuable player taking part in the Olympics this summer and we wouldn’t be surprised if he manages to Argentina all the way.