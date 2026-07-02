Everyone’s attention is currently on the World Cup, but clubs and their marketing departments are looking ahead to next season – and Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those who have released, or had their designs leaked, ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

We’ve gone and collected all the available leaks for all the Premier League major European clubs for next season.

Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be updating and adding more as more leaks and announcements trickle out.

Arsenal

Arsenal have unveiled their home kit for the 2026/27 season! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dTzM4Qxp8u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 15, 2026

💙🍌 The Arsenal 2026/27 away kit, set to be released very soon 😍 pic.twitter.com/tbYrIy8oVw — The Highbury Corner (@HighburyCorner_) June 24, 2026

Aston Villa

Aston Villa and adidas unveil the home kit for the 2026/27 season, which is inspired by the club’s designs from the 1960s 😍 pic.twitter.com/94N06KNfYH — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 26, 2026

Chelsea

Can’t Tame Us. 🦁 The 2026/27 Chelsea home kit is here. Created with @NikeFootball. There’s a Lion in all of us. Fearless. Relentless. Impossible to control. Available now in-store and online. #CantTameUs pic.twitter.com/QBmAwlcMq5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2026

🚨Chelsea’s new Nike 2026/27 third kit has been leaked 👕🤍 (@opaleak) pic.twitter.com/96N4WGQM8V — Futbol Chelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) July 1, 2026

Coventry City

Your 2026/27 Coventry City Home Kit. Available at The Cov Store and online now! — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 2, 2026

Everton

Our 2026/27 home kit – available online and in-store now! 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) July 2, 2026

Hull City

Hull City’s first home kit under their multi-year partnership with OXEN Sports has been revealed for the 2026-27 season. Read more: https://t.co/XZbfjL4AKy#hcafc | Football Shirt Culture | Soccer Jersey | Camiseta de Futbol pic.twitter.com/smKA0PV9EM — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) June 11, 2026

Leeds United

𝗨𝗻𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝟮𝟲-𝟮𝟳 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 The new Adidas Leeds United 2026-2027 kit has been spotted for sale early by @nadwin96. pic.twitter.com/9dH2W01dDw — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 9, 2026

Leeds reveal their new away kit for next season, featuring the club's classic white rose crest and the iconic adidas Originals Trefoil logo 🤩🟡 pic.twitter.com/HzNS5zl4In — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 4, 2026

Liverpool

Liverpool debut their new home kit 🔴 pic.twitter.com/B6kHBWKPwa — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 24, 2026

𝑳𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒐𝒍 𝟐𝟔-𝟐𝟕 𝑨𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝑲𝒊𝒕 𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 – 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒓𝒕 + 𝑺𝒉𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 + 𝑺𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒔 We can give a first look at the socks of the Adidas Liverpool 2026-2027 away kit, completing the full look. pic.twitter.com/UGxz0INZ8N — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) July 1, 2026

Manchester City

Man City's home kit for next season 🩵 pic.twitter.com/8yGpOTfQoh — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 20, 2026

Manchester United

#mufc’s third kit for the 2026/27 season features a flowing pattern across the shirt, representing the gentle movement of the River Irwell [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/rieHPAADeM — utdreport (@utdreport) May 16, 2026

Newcastle United

Newcastle drop their home kit for next season ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bTDdZsWYUh — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 10, 2026

Sunderland

Un leak du maillot domicile réalisé par Hummel pour la saison 2026/2027 ! Qu'en pensez-vous ? #SAFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/48fmQcgmTZ — Sunderland France (@SunderlandFRA) June 29, 2026

🚨 𝑺𝑯𝑰𝑹𝑻 𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻: The new Sunderland away shirt. Created in collaboration with the Elvis Presley Estate, the kit is inspired by his breakthrough in the 1950s. What do you think? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uG9vxa1rbg — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) June 25, 2026

Tottenham

The Spurs home & away kit for 2026/27… Just oozes class, befitting of a club that actually earned their top class status and won all their trophies on merit 🤍 https://t.co/bKX6Ou38tz pic.twitter.com/volP7xh18m — Football Confidential 🌐 (@footballconfid1) June 19, 2026

👕 Footy Headlines have leaked an early prediction of the 26-27 third kit! 👀 The Tottenham 26-27 third kit launches in August 2026. What are your thoughts? 🤔#thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/pMevKibMbI — SpursRelated™ (@Spurs_Related_) April 30, 2026

Barcelona

Barcelona drop their 2026-27 home kit 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/CYkCRyAOL1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 30, 2026

PSG

PSG debut their new Nike home kit. pic.twitter.com/CuXPzO3F2a — VERSUS (@vsrsus) May 11, 2026

Inter

Sartorialità e innovazione.

Un punto di incontro: Milano 🖤💙 Acquista il nuovo Home Kit 26/27 👉 https://t.co/qIOXYrTpiL pic.twitter.com/vx7yZYZgrA — Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) July 1, 2026

AC Milan

AC Milan unveil their new home kit 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/VWiNxLub4x — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2026

Real Madrid

⬜ Adidas and Real Madrid present the new 2026/27 home kit https://t.co/bsklCnXKTU pic.twitter.com/BLmGBUenHp — Łukasz Bączek (@Lu_Class_) June 3, 2026

🚨[𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗞] Real Madrid 2026/27 Third Kit — Leak Update 🩷Features a dark pink base with a tonal geometric pattern and ivory detailing, marking the return of pink after six years. Source @Footy_Headlines #RealMadrid #Adidas pic.twitter.com/eOP7PRMsbF — RODEKITS (@Rode1Kits) May 2, 2026

Atletico Madrid

🔴⚪️ 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Atletico Madrid's new home kit for the 2026/27 season. 🇪🇸✅ pic.twitter.com/YJqiVail6G — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 30, 2026

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich unveil their new home kit for 2026-27 season!#Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/es1yWI3Ees — Khel Now World Football (@KhelNowWF) May 4, 2026

READ NEXT:Ranking every England World Cup home shirt since 1966 from worst to best

TRY A QUIZ: Can you guess the Premier League season from these 10 memorable kits?