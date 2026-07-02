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Lots have been announced, and plenty have been leaked.

New kits & leaks for 2026-27: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd, PSG, Barcelona, Real Madrid…

Nestor Watach
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Everyone’s attention is currently on the World Cup, but clubs and their marketing departments are looking ahead to next season – and Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are among those who have released, or had their designs leaked, ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

We’ve gone and collected all the available leaks for all the Premier League major European clubs for next season.

Keep checking back on this one as we’ll be updating and adding more as more leaks and announcements trickle out.

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Coventry City

Everton

Hull City

Leeds United

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Tottenham

Barcelona

PSG

Inter

AC Milan

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

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