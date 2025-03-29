The Brazil national football team has an undeniable legacy in the sport of football, but their current reputation across the past decade has fallen well below expectations.

Having won the World Cup five times (the most of any country), they stand alone at the top. Famous for developing the famous ‘joga bonito’ style, which roughly translates to the beautiful game, the hard facts have told us that they have failed to succeed on the world stage for some time. Plus, to make matters worse, their arch-rivals, Argentina, are the reigning World Champions and are in a completely contrasting place right now.

Brazil have just sacked their fifth coach in three years as Dorival Junior was given his marching orders after their difficult 4-1 defeat to Argentina. Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr. called for a ‘total reset’ at international level, and they will need a strong leader to bring them back to the top of the game – especially with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the managerial landscape and candidates who could conceivably lead Brazil to World Cup glory in 2026.

Carlo Ancelotti

One manager who has been consistently linked in recent years is the current Real Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti. Having masterminded two Champions League victories in recent years, his second spell at Madrid has been full of success but he previously claimed he would honour his contract with Madrid until 2026 – after he extended at the end of 2023.

That will likely rule him out an exit unless something is worked out this summer. Perhaps if Madrid finished this season winning multiple major honours such as the incredibly tight La Liga title race, the stacked Champions League, the new Club World Cup and even the Spanish Cup, he may be inclined to take the role on with just under a year to prepare.

On paper, he ticks all of the boxes. Despite not having managed at international level, his desire to allow players to express themselves matches up perfectly with the Brazilian style. Plus, he has worked with multiple players in the team, and he would surely do wonders with the likes of Raphinha and the many other talented players they currently have.

Jorge Jesus

The 70-year-old experienced campaigner has been in charge of the all-conquering Al-Hilal side in Saudi Arabia since the inception of the new Saudi revolution in 2023. Having won 24 trophies as a manager, he certainly knows how to win, and given that 18 of those triumphs have been cup competitions or one-off games, he certainly knows how to manage tournament football.

Most of his managerial experience has come in Portugal with the top sides such as Benfica and Sporting but he has also managed in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and, most importantly, in Brazil. His deal at Al-Hilal expires this summer and he could well be the smart choice given his experience, will to win and his ability to manage sides to cup victories.

The latest news suggests he is interested in a move, but it will have to wait until the completion of the new FIFA Club World Cup that will end in July, and then, it seems, the door is open for that move to take place.

Abel Ferreira

This is certainly an interesting option; Abel Ferriera has been developing as a young coach since retiring, having taken over the Sporting junior side. He graduated into the senior reserve side before taking over at Braga B, interim boss of Braga and, subsequently, the senior side. That led him to PAOK and to Palmeiras, where he currently has managed since 2020.

It is Brazil where he has enjoyed success, winning trophies and reaching the Club World Cup final in 2021, where he lost out narrowly to Chelsea late in extra time. Plus, he has managed some of the next crop of Brazilian youngsters brilliantly, such as the highly-rated Estevao Willian, who will join Chelsea this summer, having won two separate awards rating him as the best youngster in Brazil’s top-flight, despite being only 17.

He has won multiple managerial awards as well, and he is a fiery, strong character who has developed his current side into a strong team and it could translate well to the international stage. No one has since reached out to the club about Ferriera leaving for the role but his deal does expire at the end of 2025.

Pep Guardiola

Another one of the great modern managers, Pep Guardiola has teased an exit from Manchester City across the past few years and after nearly nine years in charge at the Etihad, a new challenge with an international side could be the next step. After all, Thomas Tuchel stepped away from club football to join England and that may well be a trend that continues here.

City has endured a hugely difficult season by their standards, and they could go trophyless if they don’t win the FA Cup. The club has already begun their rebuild, and with the new era slowly on the horizon, the summer will be when the process truly takes shape.

His current deal expires in 2027, but he could depart this summer if a strong enough offer arrives. International football could invigorate him, and his desire to bring success and add to his legacy by winning a World Cup with the greatest footballing nation may be too good to turn down.

Felipe Luis

The former Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Brazil international is currently enjoying a brilliant start to his managerial career and has emerged as a shock option to take the reigns. Having bided his time with the Flamengo U17 and U20 sides, he has since taken on the senior role and led them to three trophies within a year.

Only 39, Luis is by far the least experienced of all the main candidates, but he may also be the easiest to acquire. Turning down such a role would be extremely difficult, but he may feel as if other managers are likely to be a better job than him right now due to his lack of experience as a manager. To place the hopes of the Brazil team, which is currently in dire straights, in the hands of a new manager ywho has et to turn 40 is a huge risk, but it could happen if other candidates are not available.

Fernando Diniz

Previously, Fernando Diniz was the interim coach for Brazil between 2023 and 2024, but his spell lasted less than six months despite signing a one-year deal. Around the same time, he led Fluminese to the Copa Libertadores for the first time in the club’s history and was named the South American Coach of the Year in 2023.

While he may be on the betting shortlist, he may not be in a rush to hurry back to a role that ended so poorly. Plus, he is enjoying life as manager of Cruzeiro, having lost in the final of the Copa Sudamericana in 2024.

There is little to no discourse about a return in the news, but he remains someone who has experience in the role and could be an outside choice to return.

Jose Mourinho

With Guardiola and Ancelotti already on the list, it makes sense that Jose Mourinho’s name would be thrown into the mix as well. The Brazil job may well be one of the most attractive in football and Mourinho has opened up on the international management scene on a few occasions in recent years, hinting that it could be a possibility.

While at his current club, Fenerbahce, he was asked about his career and if he had any regrets and he claimed that international management is something he wants.

“I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup and unite a country around a team, as I have already done many times with the clubs. I want to do it for football and what this sport represents. It will be incredible.” Mourinho claimed.

In terms of uniting a country, this is the perfect opportunity.

With plenty of quality that includes Alisson Becker, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Bruno Guimaraes as well as the rising young talents of Endrick, Estevao Willian and Andrey Santos, Mourinho could be just the figure that the fans and players would respect – and his record speaks for himself.

Plus, his time in Turkey has been full of controversy and could lend itself to an exit.

