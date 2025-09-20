Wrexham splashed over £30million on new players over the summer, but currently find themselves 21st in the Championship after a slow start to the campaign.

Current boss Phil Parkinson has delivered three consecutive promotions for the Hollywood-backed side, but now finds himself under pressure.

With a tricky run of games on the horizon, speculation surrounding Parkinson’s long-term future at the club has started to ramp up in recent weeks.

However, Wrexham’s non-executive director Shaun Harvey has continued to back Parkinson amid the speculation.

“I think we’re all disappointed we’ve not got more than four points at this moment in time,” Harvey told the Fearless in Devotion podcast.

“Phil has everybody at the club’s full support.”

With that in mind, we’ve identified six realistic replacements for Parkinson that Wrexham could target, if results don’t improve.

Steven Gerrard

A big name like Gerrard would be a seamless fit at Wrexham.

The 45-year-old has been out of work since leaving Saudi club Al-Ettifaq in January and is surely ready to throw his hat back into the ring.

While his time at Aston Villa ended on a sour note, his record at Rangers remains impressive and he’d certainly be among the names considered for the Wrexham job if they do dismiss Parkinson.

Man United legend Bryan Robson certainly thinks that Gerrard would be the right fit for Wrexham.

“It’s whether Stevie wants to get back into the game,” Robson told OLBG.

“I mean, he’s had a good experience now in Saudi, but you know a job like that would definitely interest him if he does want to go back into management.

“I think Wrexham at this moment of time should give Phil a bit more time because he has done a great job for them. They’ve done fantastic to get where they are from where they were to get into the Championship in a short period of time.

“For me, if they can consolidate in the Championship, even if they finish mid-table, that would be a really good season from where they’ve come from.”

Michael Carrick

Another recognisable name that could tempt Wrexham is Carrick.

Unlike Gerrard, the former United midfielder already has plenty of Championship experience from his time managing Middlesbrough.

He guided Boro to the playoff semi-finals in 2022-23, playing a slick attacking brand of football.

After being dismissed by Middlesbrough over the summer, he’s currently without a club and would surely jump at the chance of taking over at the Racecourse.

Danny Rohl

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss was linked with several high-profile jobs over the summer, but all of them fell through.

Following the chaos behind the scenes at Wednesday, Rohl himself left the club by mutual consent in July.

His record in the Championship certainly isn’t to be sniffed at. After taking over at Sheffield Wednesday when they were bottom of the league, he guided them to safety in 2023-24, before finishing mid-table last season.

Many have tipped Rohl to have a big future in the game and Wrexham could be tempted to make a move for him while he’s currently without a club.

Sean Dyche

It remains to be seen whether Dyche would consider dropping back down to the Championship or continue to hold out for a Premier League vacancy.

With that being said, he’s currently among the bookies’ favourites to replace Parkinson, which has to count for something.

The 54-year-old has won promotion from the Championship on two previous occasions, so he knows what it takes to get out of the EFL.

Gary O’Neil

Another manager who could consider dropping down to the Championship is O’Neil.

Having been out of a job since last December, the 42-year-old will be chomping at the bit to get back into the dugout.

While he’s never previously managed in the Championship, he did rack up plenty of appearances in the second tier during his playing days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Perhaps the most left-field suggestion on this list, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

With Wrexham’s financial pull, who’s to say that they wouldn’t go after a big-name manager like Solskjaer, who was recently dismissed from Beşiktas.

His United side was known for its counter-attacking style, a system that would be perfect for this current Wrexham squad.

