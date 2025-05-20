Stars from Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the one-club men set to leave their side in the summer of 2025.

In modern day, one-club players like Paolo Maldini, Ryan Giggs and Francesco Totti are becoming even rarer.

We’ve found five currently one-club players who are set to leave their current club at the end of the season.

Thomas Muller

Not seeing Muller in a Bayern Munich shirt next season is going to be very strange indeed.

The 35-year-old is set to depart the Allianz Arena this summer with over 750 appearances under his belt for Bayern.

During his time at the club, the German forward has won 33 trophies, including 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues.

He’s the club’s third all-time top scorer, only behind Gerd Muller and Robert Lewandowski, and is the club’s all-time leading assist provider.

“It’s been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs,” said Muller.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain.

“What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we’ll remember fondly for a long time. We’re going to give our all in the coming weeks to bring the league title back to Munich.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Given the manner of his departure, Alexander-Arnold isn’t exactly leaving in the best of circumstances.

The 26-year-old has made the decision not to renew his contract at Anfield, which hasn’t gone down well with a large percentage of the fan base.

Despite spending his entire professional career with Liverpool up until this point, the full-back was booed by his own fans when he came on as a second-half substitute against Arsenal.

He’s now set to sign for Real Madrid and his Liverpool legacy will perhaps never recover.

Lucas Vazquez

Vazquez has spent his entire professional career on the books at Real Madrid, but looks set to depart this summer upon his contract expiring.

With the impending arrival of Alexander-Arnold, Vazquez would likely be deemed surplus to requirements if he did stick around in 2025-26.

According to reports, clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be interested in signing the full-back, although as of writing, an official approach hasn’t been made.

Koke

As of writing, Koke’s future at Atletico Madrid is still up in the air.

The 33-year-old has been on a rolling one-year contract for several years and it hasn’t yet been decided whether he’ll continue with the club next season.

Since making his debut in 2009, the midfielder has racked up close to 700 appearances for the club and has gained legend status in the process.

With the midfielder no longer a guaranteed starter under Diego Simeone, it remains to be seen where his long-term future lies.

Ansu Fati

While Fati had a loan spell with Brighton last season, he technically falls under the ‘one-club’ umbrella since he’s always been under contract with Barcelona.

However, heading into 2025-26, it seems likely that he’ll be shown the exit door. Having struggled to make much of an impact under Hansi Flick, it’s now being reported by the Spanish press that the winger will leave the club this summer.

The La Masia graduate was once tipped to be Lionel Messi’s successor and he even inherited the famous number 10 jersey.

However, following various injuries and setbacks, it now seems likely that he’ll leave the club this summer.

READ NEXT: 10 Real Madrid stars who have been booed by their own fans: Ronaldo, Mbappe…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 40 goalscorers in Premier League history?