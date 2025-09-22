PSG forward Ousmane Dembele is the overwhelming favourite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, although not everyone thinks that he deserves it.

After firing PSG to a historic quadruple, it’s no surprise that the majority of players and pundits are backing the Frenchman to win the award this evening.

However, with fierce competition from the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah, Dembele does have several worthy challengers.

Here are seven key figures who think that someone other than Dembele deserves the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Cafu

The Brazilian is backing Raphinha to win the Ballon d’Or this evening and thinks that Salah is his closest competitor.

“I don’t see many players today who can compete with Raphinha,” Cafu said back in May.

“I’d even say that between him and Mohamed Salah. I think they’re the two who will have a chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“Raphinha has 31 goals and 25 assists. He’s broken Messi’s record in a team considered the best in the world today, full of stars.

“It’s the heart, the defining element, the one that makes Barcelona play.

“And I’m very happy that he’s a Brazilian, a Brazilian who’s been standing out. He’s the team captain at a great club like Barca.”

Hossam Hassan

You won’t be surprised to learn that the Egypt manager is backing Salah to win the award.

“Considering the difficulties he has faced throughout his career, he deserves it,” Hassan said on Salah winning the Ballon d’Or.

“Considering the years of brilliance, excellence, and creativity in the strongest league in the world, he deserves it.

“It is hard to reach the top, but the real difficulty lies in staying at the top. And he has reached the top and remained there for many years, thanks to God first, and to his talent, hard work, and determination.

“Our prayers, and the prayers of all Egyptians and all of Salah’s fans around the world, are that Salah will be the winner of the Ballon d’Or.. an ultimate crowning of the career of a great player, one who may never be repeated in the history of Egyptian, Arab, African, and even world football.”

Casemiro

Also favouring Salah in the Ballon d’Or debate is Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

“In my opinion, in this moment for me, Salah,” Casemiro told British GQ.

“He’s the best player with his impact in this game. He scores so much, assists so much.”

Lautaro Martinez

Martinez himself has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or and recently named Salah as one of his favourite players, giving the Egyptian his seal of approval.

“Lots of players have had great seasons and won titles,” Martinez said when discussing the award.

“I really like Mohamed Salah. He had a great season and won the Premier League. He’s a top player.”

Roberto Martinez

The Portugal boss thinks that Dembele’s teammate, Vitinha, deserves to take home the award.

“Vitinha is a player who has been essential for PSG to win everything they have won,” Martinez said earlier in the year.

“He deserves to be awarded the Ballon d’Or.”

Gavi

Unsurprisingly, Gavi is backing his Barcelona teammate, Yamal, to win the award ahead of Dembele.

“I hope he does [win the Ballon d’Or],” Gavi told.

“If not this year, he’s only 18 and still very young. Being among the favourites already is something special. I’m happy with everything he’s doing with us.”

Rodri

The current Ballon d’Or holder is hoping that one of his international teammates take home the award.

“I’ll be watching it on TV this year, but hopefully a teammate will win it, Lamine, Pedri, whoever,” Rodri said.

“I’d love it, it’s a celebration of football and may the best man win.”

