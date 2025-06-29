Paul Pogba has signed a two-year contract with Monaco, marking his return to football after serving a doping ban that kept him out of action since 2023.

The move offers a fresh start for the 32-year-old midfielder, whose career has veered between brilliance and frustration.

Whether his return ends up being more enjoyable for Monaco remains to be seen, but here are seven of Pogba’s team-mates in the principality that Premier League fans might just recognise.

Mika Biereth

If Biereth doesn’t immediately ring a bell, don’t worry. The 21-year-old striker has quietly built a résumé of grit and goals across Europe.

A product of Arsenal’s academy, he caught the eye on loan at Motherwell in 2023-24. His physical, aggressive pressing and knack for unsettling defenders stood out.

He was regularly described as a menace, not for dirty play, but for the way he leads the line and wins battles.

He moved to Sturm Graz and helped them win a league and cup double. Monaco snapped him up in January 2025.

Still raw, Biereth brings pace, strength and a no-nonsense presence up front. He’s far from the finished product, but he won’t think twice about squaring up if Pogba starts any training ground nonsense.

Mohammed Salisu

Premier League fans will remember Salisu as the centre-back who sometimes looked brilliant and other times like he’d never seen a football.

The Ghanaian defender spent three seasons at Southampton, making over 60 appearances and earning a reputation for last-ditch tackles, brave blocks and the odd short circuit.

He could be imposing one minute and completely switch off the next, which made him both entertaining and deeply stressful to watch. Saints fans know the feeling.

Injuries and inconsistency eventually saw him dropped the team, and he joined Monaco in the summer of 2023 for around £12 million.

At his best, Salisu is quick, strong and aggressive, capable of throwing himself into challenges like he’s been dared to.

At his worst, Pogba’s new team-mate is the one giving him the ball in midfield and then slipping over trying to recover.

Thilo Kehrer

Kehrer brings a wealth of top-level experience to Monaco following spells in Germany, France and England.

He came through the ranks at Schalke before earning a move to PSG in 2018, where he made over 100 appearances and won three Ligue 1 titles.

In 2022, he joined West Ham and featured regularly during their Europa Conference League-winning campaign.

The Germany international is known for his versatility, capable of playing across the back line in both a four and a three.

Off the pitch, he could be a valuable presence for Pogba. Kehrer grew up in Burundi and Rwanda, so speaks fluent French, German and English.

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria joined Chelsea on loan from Juventus in 2022, but things never quite clicked.

Neither Thomas Tuchel nor Graham Potter seemed to know what to do with him. As a result, he made just 11 appearances across all competitions.

To be fair, he scored on his debut in a Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and looked tidy enough. But injuries didn’t help, and Chelsea’s season was chaos from start to finish.

Before that, he built a strong reputation at Borussia Monchengladbach. His mix of athleticism, ball-winning and calm distribution earned him a move to Juventus.

Since signing for Monaco in 2023, he’s become a regular in midfield.

He’s not flashy, but Zakaria is smart, solid and disciplined – the kind of player who’ll quietly do the dirty work.

Ansu Fati

A few years ago, Fati was being hyped as the next big thing at Barcelona. Things haven’t gone to plan since.

Barcelona handed the iconic number 10 shirt to the winger after Messi’s departure and he became the youngest scorer in Champions League history.

But injuries hit hard, and momentum never truly returned.

Last season, he joined Brighton on loan in search of minutes and rhythm. There were flashes of his old self, but nothing sustained. He made 27 appearances in all competitions, mostly from the bench.

Now at Monaco, it’s another chance to reboot a career that’s still only 22 years old.

Fati is quick, sharp and unpredictable — when fully fit, he can change games. That’s a big “if,” but the talent hasn’t vanished.

If Paul Pogba is looking for a team-mate with something to prove, he’ll find a kindred spirit here.

Folarin Balogun

Arsenal fans know all about Balogun. Or at least, they thought they did.

After tearing up Ligue 1 on loan at Reims in 2022–23, he returned to north London expecting to compete for a starting spot. Arsenal sold him to Monaco for around £35 million.

It was a big call, but probably the right one.

Balogun hasn’t quite hit the same heights since moving, though flashes of that clinical edge remain. He scored seven goals in his first season but struggled at times with consistency and decision-making in his second.

He’s still only 23, and he has the platform to kick on again. If we see a selfless, mature version of Pogba, he’ll put chances on a plate for Balogun.

An intelligent mover with sharp instincts in the box, Balogun has the raw materials to become a top striker. Monaco will be hoping the real version shows up more often this time around.

Takumi Minamino

Minamino never quite became a regular at Liverpool, but most fans still remember him fondly.

He arrived from RB Salzburg in 2020 and chipped in with important goals during his time at Anfield.

He scored nine in 2021–22 alone, despite limited minutes, and helped Liverpool win both domestic cups.

Jurgen Klopp praised his attitude and professionalism, but the competition was fierce at Anfield. Minamino left for Monaco in 2022 and slowly found his feet again.

Last season, he enjoyed one of his best campaigns in Europe, hitting double figures for both goals and assists.

At 30, he brings experience, sharp technique and a constant presence between the lines.. But we can’t see him joining in with Pogba’s dressing room dance classes.

