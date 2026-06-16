Tino Livramento has been ruled out of the World Cup through injury – and he’s not the only England player to have suffered this fate.

Livramento is understood to have been injured during training ahead of the opener against Croatia and has been replaced by Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

We’ve picked out every England player called up for a major tournament after the squad was initially announced.

Euro 2020

The run-up to Euro 2020 was dominated by talk of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Established as one of Europe’s best full-backs, Alexander-Arnold felt unsuited to Gareth Southgate’s England set-up and the likes of Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James were all ahead in the pecking order.

The Liverpool man was named in the initial Euros squad, but withdrew injured at the start of June and was replaced by Brighton’s Ben White.

White didn’t play as England reached the final and neither did Aaron Ramsdale, who replaced the injured Dean Henderson after the first game.

Euro 2012

England’s plans for Euro 2012 were already ripped up and tentatively put back together when Fabio Capello resigned four months before the finals.

Roy Hodgson took over and no fewer than four of his initially named squad were ruled out injured before a ball was kicked in Ukraine.

John Ruddy, Gareth Barry, Frank Lampard and Gary Cahill all missed out, the latter pair just weeks after winning the Champions League with Chelsea.

Their replacements were Jack Butland, Phil Jagielka, Jordan Henderson and Martin Kelly respectively, with only Henderson playing any minutes.

Martin Kelly… there’s a Pointless answer if ever we’ve seen one.

World Cup 2010

Rio Ferdinand was set to captain England at the 2010 World Cup before a rogue Emile Heskey tackle in training ruled him out of the finals.

Tottenham’s Michael Dawson replaced him and England shed centre-backs like a winter’s skin during a depressing group stage.

Ledley King lasted 45 minutes of the opening game, while Jamie Carragher was suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

It came down to a choice between Dawson and Matthew Upson, with Capello preferring the West Ham man.

But Upson and John Terry’s treacle-footed defending against Germany was a large part of the reason England slunk home in the last 16.

World Cup 2002

A sensational story, this. Time to breathe in…

In May 2002, Sven-Goran Eriksson picked a provisional 23-man squad for the World Cup with Liverpool’s Danny Murphy on standby.

Two days later, Kieron Dyer and Steven Gerrard picked up injuries in their final league games of the season.

The squad then travelled to Dubai on 13 May, with Murphy deputising for Gerrard and Trevor Sinclair joining the party as Dyer’s stand-by.

Gerrard was excluded from the final squad, but Dyer made it and Murphy deputised. Sinclair remained on standby but flew home to his pregnant wife, despite Eriksson asking him to stay with the squad in South Korea.

Then Murphy broke his metatarsal and was ruled out. Having just landed back in England, Sinclair was required to board another 6,000-mile flight to replace him.

His persistence was rewarded with four World Cup appearances, including the wins over Argentina and Denmark as well as the quarter-final loss to Brazil.

World Cup 1990

David Seaman was England’s original third-choice goalkeeper at Italia ’90, but had to withdraw through injury after the first match and was replaced by Dave Beasant.

There were later rumours that Beasant should’ve been subbed on for Peter Shilton before the semi-final shoot-out with West Germany.

The snag? Beasant hadn’t been named on the bench. Having famously saved a penalty in the 1988 FA Cup final, England might’ve fared better with him between the sticks.

READ NEXT: England’s best XI – based objectively and statistically on FotMob ratings from 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every England player to make 3+ World Cup squads?

