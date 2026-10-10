These three all make an apperance.

There’s longevity and there’s playing over 1,000 games levels of longevity.

Plenty of players come and go and while they shine brightly in their short careers, it is even more impressive when the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric play well over a thousand games.

Those three are part of 66 players to have crossed the 1,000 games played mark with a good number of those still playing.

Topping the list is Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio who made his debut in 1997, a year before Kylian Mbappe was even born.

The shotstopper has spent his entire career in Brazil and made almost 1,000 appearances for one club alone. He played 955 times for Cruzeiro alone.

Second behind him is Peter Shilton who played 1,387 games from 1966 to 1997. He had long stints at Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Derby but picked up the highest number of appearances with the Foxes.

He also played 125 times for England, a record that he held alone for 36 years until Harry Kane levelled it recently.

Praise must also go to Cristiano Ronaldo who is the highest-featured outfield player. Ronaldo has 1,343 appearances and counting.

The bulk of those came with Real Madrid where he played 438 games but two stints at Manchester United mean his overall total for them is 346. Ronaldo also holds the record for most international caps at 234.

Messi is currently sixth in the table, having played 778 games for Barcelona alone. He then played 75 times for PSG and is currently on 117 games for Inter Miami.

The Argentine, who played 208 times for his country before retiring this week, is just 11 appearances off from equalling the fifth-highest currently held by Rogério Ceni.

Modric meanwhile is ninth with 1,178 appearances to his name. 597 of those came at Real Madrid with 160 at Spurs. He also played over 200 times for Croatia.

The lowest active player is Alexis Sanchez who has played 1,005 times across 11 different clubs and his country.

He played 166 times for Arsenal, the most for one club and played exactly 142 times for both Barcelona and Inter Milan.

1. Fabio – 1,449 appearances

2. Peter Shilton – 1,387 appearances

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 1,343 appearances

4. Paul Bastock – 1,297+ appearances

5. Rogério Ceni – 1,226 appearances

6. Lionel Messi – 1,215 appearances

7. Barry Hayles – 1,180 appearances

8. Tommy Hutchison – 1,178+ appearances

9. Luka Modric – 1,178 appearances

10. Pat Jennings – 1,161 appearances

11. Gianluigi Buffon – 1,155 appearances

12. Joao Moutinho – 1,155 appearances

13. Yasuhito Endo – 1,141 appearances

14. Roberto Carlos – 1,140+ appearances

15. Ray Clemence – 1,134+ appearances

16. Robert Lewandowski – 1,127 appearances

17. Nene – 1,120 appearances

18. Tony Ford – 1,119 appearances

19. Javier Zanetti – 1,115 appearances

20. Scott McGleish – 1,113 appearances

21. Marcelinho Paraiba – 1,112 appearances

22. Jamie Cureton – 1,098 appearances

23. Xavi – 1,096 appearances

24. Robbie James – 1,093+ appearances

25. Edin Dzeko – 1,088+ appearances

26. Iker Casillas – 1,085 appearances

27. Neville Southall – 1,078+ appearances

28. Zinho – 1,078+ appearances

29. Kazuyoshi Miura – 1,074+ appearances

30. Ze Roberto – 1,067 appearances

31. Dani Alves – 1,063 appearances

32. Sergio Ramos – 1,061 appearances

33. Luis Suarez – 1,060 appearances

34. Alan Ball – 1,058+ appearances

35. Rivaldo – 1,054+ appearances

36. Graeme Armstrong – 1,053 appearances

37. Roque Santa Cruz – 1,050 appearances

38. Raul – 1,048 appearances

39. Glenn Ferguson – 1,047 appearances

40. David Seaman – 1,044 appearances

41. Stuart Pearce – 1,044 appearances

42. Paulo da Silva – 1,039+ appearances

43. Jefferson Louis – 1,037+ appearances

44. Jon Challinor – 1,034+ appearances

45. Kevin Ellison – 1,034 appearances

46. Ryan Giggs – 1,031 appearances

47. Paolo Maldini – 1,029 appearances

48. Andoni Zubizarreta – 1,026 appearances

49. Graham Alexander – 1,025 appearances

50. Timmy Simons – 1,023 appearances

51. Thiago Silva – 1,023 appearances

52. Frank Lampard – 1,022 appearances

53. Andres Iniesta – 1,022 appearances

54. Peter Clarke – 1,021 appearances

55. Sergio Busquets – 1,019 appearances

56. Ian Callaghan – 1,018+ appearances

57. Karim Benzema – 1,016 appearances

58. Hugo Lloris – 1,016 appearances

59. Stuart McCall – 1,014 appearances

60. Noel Bailie – 1,014 appearances

61. Angel Di Maria – 1,014 appearances

62. David James – 1,013 appearances

63. Neil Redfearn – 1,010+ appearances

64. Alexis Sanchez – 1,005 appearances

65. Asa Hartford – 1,001+ appearances

66. Dannie Bulman – 1,000+ appearances

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