The 66 players in football history with 1000+ appearances: Messi, Ronaldo, Modric…
There’s longevity and there’s playing over 1,000 games levels of longevity.
Plenty of players come and go and while they shine brightly in their short careers, it is even more impressive when the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric play well over a thousand games.
Those three are part of 66 players to have crossed the 1,000 games played mark with a good number of those still playing.
Topping the list is Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio who made his debut in 1997, a year before Kylian Mbappe was even born.
The shotstopper has spent his entire career in Brazil and made almost 1,000 appearances for one club alone. He played 955 times for Cruzeiro alone.
Second behind him is Peter Shilton who played 1,387 games from 1966 to 1997. He had long stints at Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Derby but picked up the highest number of appearances with the Foxes.
He also played 125 times for England, a record that he held alone for 36 years until Harry Kane levelled it recently.
Praise must also go to Cristiano Ronaldo who is the highest-featured outfield player. Ronaldo has 1,343 appearances and counting.
The bulk of those came with Real Madrid where he played 438 games but two stints at Manchester United mean his overall total for them is 346. Ronaldo also holds the record for most international caps at 234.
Messi is currently sixth in the table, having played 778 games for Barcelona alone. He then played 75 times for PSG and is currently on 117 games for Inter Miami.
The Argentine, who played 208 times for his country before retiring this week, is just 11 appearances off from equalling the fifth-highest currently held by Rogério Ceni.
Modric meanwhile is ninth with 1,178 appearances to his name. 597 of those came at Real Madrid with 160 at Spurs. He also played over 200 times for Croatia.
The lowest active player is Alexis Sanchez who has played 1,005 times across 11 different clubs and his country.
He played 166 times for Arsenal, the most for one club and played exactly 142 times for both Barcelona and Inter Milan.
1. Fabio – 1,449 appearances
2. Peter Shilton – 1,387 appearances
3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 1,343 appearances
4. Paul Bastock – 1,297+ appearances
5. Rogério Ceni – 1,226 appearances
6. Lionel Messi – 1,215 appearances
7. Barry Hayles – 1,180 appearances
8. Tommy Hutchison – 1,178+ appearances
9. Luka Modric – 1,178 appearances
10. Pat Jennings – 1,161 appearances
11. Gianluigi Buffon – 1,155 appearances
12. Joao Moutinho – 1,155 appearances
13. Yasuhito Endo – 1,141 appearances
14. Roberto Carlos – 1,140+ appearances
15. Ray Clemence – 1,134+ appearances
16. Robert Lewandowski – 1,127 appearances
17. Nene – 1,120 appearances
18. Tony Ford – 1,119 appearances
19. Javier Zanetti – 1,115 appearances
20. Scott McGleish – 1,113 appearances
21. Marcelinho Paraiba – 1,112 appearances
22. Jamie Cureton – 1,098 appearances
23. Xavi – 1,096 appearances
24. Robbie James – 1,093+ appearances
25. Edin Dzeko – 1,088+ appearances
26. Iker Casillas – 1,085 appearances
27. Neville Southall – 1,078+ appearances
28. Zinho – 1,078+ appearances
29. Kazuyoshi Miura – 1,074+ appearances
30. Ze Roberto – 1,067 appearances
31. Dani Alves – 1,063 appearances
32. Sergio Ramos – 1,061 appearances
33. Luis Suarez – 1,060 appearances
34. Alan Ball – 1,058+ appearances
35. Rivaldo – 1,054+ appearances
36. Graeme Armstrong – 1,053 appearances
37. Roque Santa Cruz – 1,050 appearances
38. Raul – 1,048 appearances
39. Glenn Ferguson – 1,047 appearances
40. David Seaman – 1,044 appearances
41. Stuart Pearce – 1,044 appearances
42. Paulo da Silva – 1,039+ appearances
43. Jefferson Louis – 1,037+ appearances
44. Jon Challinor – 1,034+ appearances
45. Kevin Ellison – 1,034 appearances
46. Ryan Giggs – 1,031 appearances
47. Paolo Maldini – 1,029 appearances
48. Andoni Zubizarreta – 1,026 appearances
49. Graham Alexander – 1,025 appearances
50. Timmy Simons – 1,023 appearances
51. Thiago Silva – 1,023 appearances
52. Frank Lampard – 1,022 appearances
53. Andres Iniesta – 1,022 appearances
54. Peter Clarke – 1,021 appearances
55. Sergio Busquets – 1,019 appearances
56. Ian Callaghan – 1,018+ appearances
57. Karim Benzema – 1,016 appearances
58. Hugo Lloris – 1,016 appearances
59. Stuart McCall – 1,014 appearances
60. Noel Bailie – 1,014 appearances
61. Angel Di Maria – 1,014 appearances
62. David James – 1,013 appearances
63. Neil Redfearn – 1,010+ appearances
64. Alexis Sanchez – 1,005 appearances
65. Asa Hartford – 1,001+ appearances
66. Dannie Bulman – 1,000+ appearances
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