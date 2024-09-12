7 players with insane decreases in EA FC 25: Casemiro, Benzema…

The release of EA FC 25 is now right around the corner and there are plenty of familiar faces who have been handed a brutal downgrade in the new game.

Prior to the release of the game, we can’t help but obsess over the new ratings and EA have given us plenty to talk about this year with some of the downgrades they have handed out.

We’ve gone through the database and have picked out seven players who have received insane decreases in EA FC 25.

Casemiro

FC 24 rating: 89

FC 25 rating: 84

Not only has Casemiro been downgraded from an 89 rated to an 84, but his in-game stats have taken an absolute battering this year.

Following a subpar year with United, he’s lost 25 pace and will probably have the agility of a HGV lorry in the game. Talk about losing your legs.

Now rated 84, it’s the lowest rating Casemiro has had since FIFA 17. Ouch.

Marcus Rashford

FC 24 rating: 85

FC 25 rating: 81

While Rashford’s downgrade isn’t as brutal as Casemiro’s, it was expected after the winger struggled to find his best form throughout 2023-24.

In FC 24, Rashford was United’s joint-third highest-rated player in the game but flash forward to FC 25 and he barely manages to scrape the top 10.

However, despite the downgrade, he still looks like a fun player to use in FC 25 with a mouthwatering 89 pace.

Karim Benzema

FC 24 rating: 90

FC 25 rating: 86

Most of us thought that Benzema would rip things up in the Saudi Pro League, but since joining Al-Ittihad last summer, it’s not been smooth sailing for the Frenchman.

He only managed to score nine league goals last season and based on his performances in 2023-24, he’s probably fortunate to receive a rating of 86 to be honest.

Borja Iglesias

FC 24 rating: 83

FC 25 rating: 78

After only scoring two goals throughout the entirety of 2023-24, it’s probably not come as much of a surprise that Iglesias has been downgraded.

He managed to get his hands on some silverware with Bayer Leverkusen, although he failed to score a single goal for the club during his loan spell in the second half of last season.

Aaron Ramsdale

FC 24 rating: 84

FC 25 rating: 81

Having sat on the bench for an entire season, it’s no surprise that Ramsdale’s rating has taken quite the hit in FC 25.

Fingers crossed that the switch to Southampton gets his career back on track this year.

Ciro Immobile

FC 24 rating: 85

FC 25 rating: 82

Immobile failed to hit double figures in Serie A last season for the first time since 2015–16. After being Lazio’s talisman for the best part of a decade, the Italian departed this summer and joined Besiktas.

To be fair, he’s started like a house on fire in his new surroundings by scoring seven goals in his first six games in Turkey. However, his FC 25 rating has still taken a -3 compared to last year.

Antony

FC 24 rating: 81

FC 25 rating: 77

It was only a couple of years ago that United splashed £82million on the Brazilian and now heading into FC 25, he boasts a measly rating of just 77.

Considering he only produced two goal contributions in the Premier League last season, we certainly don’t have any complaints about his sizeable downgrade.