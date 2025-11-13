Stars from Bayern Munich, PSG and Inter Miami are among the stars with the most goals and assists across world football in 2025.

For the purposes of this article, we’ve only included goals and assists at club level, with international goal contributions not taken into account.

Using those perimeters, here are the seven players with the most goals and assists in 2025 from across world football.

1. Lionel Messi – 62 (42 goals + 20 assists)

Still going strong at the ripe old age of 38, Messi leads the way for goal contributions in 2025.

At club level, he’s produced 62 goal contributions for Inter Miami this year and still has a chance to add to his tally.

Unsurprisingly, he won the MLS Golden Boot and also came second in the assists chart – although some statisticians have credited him with the most assists too.

With Inter Miami currently competing in the MLS playoffs, Messi still has the chance to add to his tally before the year ends.

In his first three playoff matches, he produced six goal contributions against Nashville over their three-leg tie.

Next up for Miami is a semi-final clash against FC Cincinnati.

2. Harry Kane – 55 (44 goals + 11 assists)

Kane takes the second spot on this list, although he can take some comfort from the fact that he leads the way as Europe’s top goal contributor in 2025.

Of the 44 goals that he’s scored during the calendar year, 23 of them have come since the start of the 2025-26 season.

The Bayern Munich forward is currently on track to have his best scoring season yet and is averaging a goal every 59 minutes.

3. Kylian Mbappe – 54 (48 goals + 6 assists)

The Frenchman leads the way for goals scored in 2025, with 48 in 51 appearances. However, he has to settle for third place on this list due to his lack of assists.

While his goals have proven to be crucial for Real Madrid throughout 2025, Xabi Alonso insists that he brings much more to the table.

“Kylian Mbappé? It’s not just the goals,” Alonso told reporters.

“His influence is almost as important in terms of his teammates following him with and without the ball. He’s helping us. He’s scored goals everywhere.

“Influence, beyond scoring, is what the team needs. Kylian is in a very good moment, both vitally and personally. He’s very analytical.

“He does things for reasons, and he has to understand them well. Now everything fits together in his head, and that’s why he’s performing so well.”

4. Vangelis Pavlidis – 50 (37 goals + 13 assists)

Since joining Benfica last year, Pavlidis has been averaging a goal contribution every 94.3 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, he’s currently leading the Golden Boot race in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

5. Peeter Phanthavong – 50 (30 goals + 20 assists)

Currently playing for Ezra FC in the Lao League 1, Phanthavong has had one hell of a year.

Aged 19, he’s the only teenager to make an appearance on this list. For context, Lamine Yamal has been the second most productive teenager in 2025, with 38 goal contributions as of writing.

6. Kevin Hernandez – 48 (43 goals + 5 assists)

The Puerto Rico forward has been absolutely banging in the goals during 2025 for Puerto Rico SSC.

In the league alone during 2025-26, he’s scored 19 goals in 14 games, having already scored three hat-tricks in that time.

7. Xherdan Shaqiri – 46 (24 goals + 22 assists)

Shaqiri has been in tremendous form since re-joining FC Basel in 2024.

He won the league and Swiss Cup last season, ending the 2024-25 campaign as Basel’s top scorer and assist provider.

He’s continued that form into 2025-26 and throughout the entire calendar year has produced 46 goal contributions, which is some going.

