The prospect of a footballer turning 30 is sometimes seen as a kiss of death, with some faltering as they age and their careers begin to wind down.

But for some players, their careers continue on the same track for years after, and some even get better the longer they are in the game.

Some of the best goalscorers in the history of world football have continued banging in goals post-30.

Here, we have looked into the 12 players with the most goals after their 30th birthday.

1. Ronnie Rooke – 493 goals

Rooke played a lot of his football after the age of 30. His most prolific spell came at Arsenal, following the Second World War, where he scored 70 goals in 94 appearances.

That level of goalscoring was remarkable given Rooke joined the club as a 35-year-old.

His total tally of goals after the age of 30 was 493, and it could have been more had the War not gotten in the way.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 485 goals

A modern-day legend and one of the best footballers to ever grace the pitch, Ronaldo is widely regarded as the greatest goalscorer of all time, racking up close to 950 goals, and he’s still playing.

The 40-year-old has spent the last 10 years banging in goals, as he did in the years prior.

Since turning 30, Ronaldo has netted 485 goals, and is likely to overtake Rooke at some point in 2025-26.

3. Romario – 451 goals

Romario had a long career, eventually retiring at 43 years of age, before having a brief stint out of retirement again.

One of the best goalscorers in the world, the Brazilian found the net a lot after the age of 30. Indeed, 451 of his career goals came after his 30th birthday.

4. Josef Bican – 466 goals

Bican had a long and illustrious career, in which he won a number of trophies in Austria.

After the age of 30, the Czech forward totalled 446 goals, though with incomplete records, it’s suggested he might have scored more than that.

5. Joseph Smith – 379 goals

At one point the top scorer in world football, Smith is said to have bagged over 600 times during his career.

Around half of his goals came after the age of 30, with Smith believed to have scored 379 goals after that age, though that again could have been higher.

6. Otto Harder – 373 goals

Harder’s career took place prior to the First World War, and he’s believed to have scored 373 goals after the age of 30.

At age 36, he once scored 12 goals in a match.

7. Erwin Helmchen – 360 goals

Part of Helmchen’s career took place between the two World Wars, and it then continued after the second of them.

As a result, he spent a good period of time playing past the age of 30, and he racked up 360 – or more – goals during those years.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 346 goals

One of modern football’s greatest strikers, Ibrahimovic was equally as good post-30 as he was before he hit that age.

Ibrahimovic was 30 when he joined Paris Saint-Germain, and there he scored 156 goals.

In all, after turning 30, the Swede bagged 346 goals, also playing for Manchester United, LA Galaxy and AC Milan as well as Sweden.

9. Tom Waring – 330 goals

Aston Villa legend Waring played for the club in a successful time in their history.

He had success of his own, scoring 330 goals after he turned 30.

10. Robert Lewandowski – 330 goals

Lewandowski has banged in goals for two of Europe’s biggest clubs since he turned 30. His last few seasons at Bayern Munich he was above that age, and he has since moved on to play for Barcelona.

At Barca alone, the Polish star has 105 goals to his name, and his total tally since passing 30 currently stands at 330, meaning he’s about to surpass Waring.

11. Abe Lenstra – 328 goals

Given that Lenstra was mainly a winger rather than a striker, the amount of goals he scored was very impressive.

Throughout his career he had a knack of finding the net, and after the age of 30, he did so 328 times.

12. Lionel Messi – 321 goals

Messi might not be playing football for much longer, but he’s likely to make his way a little further up this list before he hangs up his boots.

So far, after the age of 30, the Argentine superstar has 321 goals to his name. It’s unsurprising that three of his eight Ballon d’Ors have come since he turned that age, too.

He’s not done nearly as well in front of goal as career rival Ronaldo since turning 30, though the Portuguese is two years his senior.

