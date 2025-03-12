9 players older than Lionel Messi still playing at the top level in Europe

Lionel Messi continues to do Lionel Messi things over the MLS despite reaching 37 years of age, but he is not the only player still performing at a late age.

While Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the European footballing scene for decades, both have now left for America and Saudi Arabia respectively but there are some who are still competing at the top level in the continent.

From a Ballon d’Or winner to a charismatic goalkeeper on one last job in Italy, here are nine players older than Messi who are still plying their trade in Europe.

James Milner

The Swiss army knife of footballers, Milner has played in just about every outfield position possible during his 23-year career.

He started at his hometown club Leeds in 2002 before moving to Newcastle and then Aston Villa in 2008.

But in 2010, he joined Manchester City and got his first taste of silverware with the league title in 2012 and 2014.

After the Etihad, he became a key, if underrated cog, in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool machine and played 22 times in their title-winning 2020-21 season.

In 2023, he left Anfield to join Brighton and made 15 appearances in his first season at the Amex.

This year, he has struggled for minutes having been out since October with a thigh injury but his performance before that suggests he still has some left in the tank even at the age of 39.

Luka Modric

The only Ballon d’Or Winner on this list, Modric is not only doing it on the top stage but at the biggest club in the world – Real Madrid.

He is ninth in the club’s all-time top appearance makers and has won an incredible six Champions Leagues during his 13 years at the club.

His performances in 2018, which included a Champions League win with Madrid and a World Cup final with Croatia, earned him the Ballon d’Or making him the first player since Kaka in 2007 to stop Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo from winning it.

But the Croatian’s longevity is arguably just as impressive as his peak performances.

While his minutes need to be carefully monitored, Modric is still a crucial part of Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team and there is talk his contract may be extended past the summer.

Did we mention he has won more trophies than Spurs have in their entire history? Not bad.

Manuel Neuer

The keeper for one of Messi’s most famous goals, Neuer is still at Bayern Munich team long after the Argentine ripped them to pieces in the Champions League.

Away from the Messi embarrassment (it happens to the best of us Manuel), Neuer has been a generational talent of a keeper, redefining what the position means and establishing a blueprint that all top players now follow.

An incredible shot-stopper as well, Neuer’s skills have diminished a little since his peak but the 38-year-old is captain of the Bavarian side and has played over 550 times for them.

Edin Dzeko

Scorer of the second-most important goal in Manchester City’s history, Dzeko has played for several of Europe’s top clubs if never reaching the same heights he did at the Etihad..

After City, he left to join Roma who he stayed at for six years before heading to Inter Milan in 2021.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter just missed out on the title, finishing two points behind AC Milan but did win the Coppa Italia.

Dzeko left Italy in 2023, joining Fenerbache where he is now under the leadership of Jose Mourinho.

Dries Mertens

Beloved in Naples, the Beglain forward played almost 300 times for the famous Italian club but had left by the time they won just the third league title in their history.

After nine years at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Mertens moved to Galatasaray where he remains to this day.

The club won two consecutive Super Lig titles and look on course to make it three from three this season.

But perhaps Mertens’s biggest achievement is seemingly being the one Belgian player to not fall out with anyone during that golden but flawed generation.

Mathieu Valbuena

We will do our best not to mention his height as the next entry is Valbuena who had an interesting career to say the least.

Over 50 appearances for France and playing at clubs like Marseille, Lyon, Dynamo Moscow, and Fenerbahce – as well as being the target of an attempted extortion by Karim Benzema over a sex tape – Valbuena is still playing at Greek side Athens Kallithea.

More than just his height (he was only an inch shorter than Messi), Valbuena was a tricky winger and ideal for Didier Deschamps’ early French teams.

Born a little too early, he did not play in their 2018 World Cup triumph but does have trophies on his CV, including the 2009-10 Ligue 1 title with Marseille.

He is on a one-year deal with the Greek Super League team but 24 appearances at the age of 40 is nothing to turn your nose up.

Dante

The player Pep Guardiola once said he would “love 1,000” of, Brazilian defender Dante continues to play in Europe with Nice.

He won the Champions League with Bayern in 2013 as well as four league title and three cups before heading off to Wolfsburg and then Nice in 2016.

Dante has made over 250 appearances with the French team and has announced that his 300th game, which will come at the end of the 2025-26 season, will be his last in football.

Not bad for someone who cost €2.50million, Jim Ratcliffe will be thrilled.

Jamie Vardy

Who knew the secret to a long career was port mixed with Red Bull?

The 38-year-old Vardy is still going strong in the Premier League having made over 400 appearances for Leicester.

His career has been a fairytale one from non-league to winning the title but while others like N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez headed for other clubs, Vardy ignored interest from the likes of Arsenal to stay with the Foxes.

He scored 18 times as the East Midlands club won the Championship in 2023-24 and while the current Premier League season has been a struggle for all the promoted clubs, he has still managed to score seven times.

His pace may not be what it once was, but an expected relegation to the Championship may allow Vardy to prolong his career with the club.

Pepe Reina

A World Cup winner with Spain – although he played the role of cheerleader more than player – former Liverpool keeper Reina is back for one last job with Como in Serie A.

Managed by Spanish team-maye Cesc Fabregas, Reina joined in August in the same month he turned 42 years of age.

The former Liverpool keeper started the season as first choice but lost his spot when Como signed Jean Butez in Janury.

Still, spending your last playing years in the picturesque region of Como surrounded by your friends is not a bad way to end your career.