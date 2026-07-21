The end of a major tournament often represents the end of a cycle for some players and their international careers.

All eyes are on whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo will bow out from international football after the culmination of the 2026 World Cup, which saw Messi finish as a runner up with Argentina and Ronaldo suffer elimination in the round of 16 with Portugal – both nations, coincidentally, being defeated by champions Spain.

As we await confirmation of any decision by the two legends, some other players have already decided to call it quits at international level after the World Cup.

Manuel Neuer

Neuer actually came out of international retirement to represent Germany again at the World Cup, but the 40-year-old has quickly made a predictable U-turn.

His four appearances in North America made him the goalkeeper with the most games in World Cup history (23).

But Germany’s round of 32 exit to Paraguay after a penalty shootout, despite Neuer saving one effort from Fabien Balbuena, marked the end of the Bayern Munich legend’s illustrious international career.

Neuer bows out with 128 caps to his name for Germany, having been a huge part of their squad in 2014 that won the World Cup.

He still has one year of contract to return to with Bayern.

Neymar

Brazil’s top scorer of all time, Neymar doesn’t have a World Cup medal to show for it after his side were knocked out in the round of 16 by Norway in his fourth and final tournament.

Neymar wasn’t fully fit at the World Cup, but did score Brazil’s goal in the Norway defeat to become the only man since Pele to get a goal at four different World Cups for the Selecao.

It was the record-extending 80th goal of his international career, all achieved from 130 caps.

But the 2013 Confederations Cup is the only trophy that the world’s most expensive player ever won with Brazil. Shame.

Riyad Mahrez

Just a few appearances away from becoming Algeria’s most capped player of all time, Mahrez has confirmed he won’t be breaking that record.

After captaining Algeria in their loss to Switzerland in the round of 32, Mahrez made it clear he had played his last game for his country.

The former Leicester and Man City winger, who’s also currently without a club after leaving Al-Ahli this summer, scored 40 goals in his international career.

Sadio Mane

After missing the 2022 World Cup through injury, Mane was back for one last go in 2026.

The former Liverpool winger is Senegal’s all-time record scorer, but wasn’t able to score at his final tournament.

Now 34, Mane is under contract for another year with Al-Nassr.

Guillermo Ochoa

Wait, how are Mexico going to turn up to a future international tournament without Ochoa in goal?

The 41-year-old was at his sixth World Cup in 2026, but he only played once. It was the 153rd and final cap of his career with Mexico.

Ochoa knew in advance he’d be retiring after the World Cup. And since he’s without a club, this is the end of it all for him in football.

“Now my time with the national team is coming to an end, I don’t see much more meaning in football,” he said. “I don’t see the point in keeping on playing. So… I’ve enjoyed every moment here. I gave it my all.”

Nicolas Otamendi

At 38, Otamendi was second only to Messi as Argentina’s oldest representatives at the World Cup.

The former Manchester City centre-back played in all but one of Argentina’s matches, starting the final against Spain.

It was the end of his international career after 139 games. But a new challenge awaits him at club level after he signed for River Plate in May, marking his return to Argentine football after 16 years in Europe.

Marko Arnautovic

Arnautovic holds the records for appearances and goals for the Austria national team, but the 37-year-old has now called time on his international career.

Austria were one of the sides swept away by eventual champions Spain on their road to World Cup glory.

Arnautovic managed to score twice in the group stage for Austria, thus bowing out with 49 goals from 137 caps.

The attacker will soon set out on a second season with Red Star Belgrade.

Patrik Schick

The youngest member of this list at 30, Schick has just finished his first and last World Cup with the Czech Republic, who were eliminated in the group stage.

The striker’s final tallies for his country are 56 caps and 26 goals. He also represented them at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, scoring a memorable goal from the halfway line against Scotland at the former.

Schick is still under contract until 2030 with Bayer Leverkusen, a club he’s scored more than 100 goals for, but he won’t have any international distractions from here on out.

Craig Gordon

It’s curtains for Gordon not just for Scotland, but at club level too. And at 43, fair play to him.

Gordon was an unused sub for all three of Scotland’s group games at the World Cup, but has retired as his country’s second most capped goalkeeper ever, after Jim Leighton.

His club career nearly ended in unexpected glory with Hearts until they were pipped at the post to the Scottish title by his former club Celtic.

Enner Valencia

Valencia’s record as Ecuador’s all-time top scorer will take some beating. He has retired with 49 goals to his name; his nearest active challenger is on nine.

The former West Ham forward can boast a respectable record of six goals from 10 World Cup appearances, having been at the 2014, 2022 and 2026 editions.

Valencia is currently a free agent at club level, so it remains to be seen what the future holds for him at the age of 36.

Fernando Muslera

Muslera asked to be taken off at half time of Uruguay’s loss to Spain in the group stage after making an error leading to a goal.

It marked the end of the 40-year-old’s international career, which he had revived for a fifth World Cup campaign after initially retiring in 2024.

Still playing for Estudiantes in Argentina, Muslera is Uruguay’s most-capped goalkeeper ever with 137 appearances.

Jean Michael Seri

Seri made his one and only World Cup appearance in Ivory Coast’s group stage win over Curacao, coming on for the last 13 minutes.

He was back to the bench for their round of 32 loss to Norway and now his international career has concluded at the age of 35 after more than 60 caps.

The pinnacle of Seri’s international career was winning the 2023 AFCON and being named in the team of the tournament.

Formerly of Fulham and Hull City, he has another year of contract left with Slovenian side Maribor.

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