6 players simply too good to be playing in the Saudi second division

Former Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom stars are among the players simply too good to be playing in the second tier of Saudi Arabia.

While the Saudi Pro League has made waves in recent years by attracting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar to the league, the second tier (known as the Saudi First Division) is also packed with familiar faces.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Saudi First Division and have found six players simply too good to be playing at that level.

Romarinho

Following a six-year spell with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, the Brazilian dropped down to the second tier over the summer to join Neom SC.

During his time at Al-Ittihad, Romarinho produced 129 goal contributions in just 216 appearances, averaging a goal or assist every 135 minutes.

Now aged 34, he may no longer be at the very peak of his powers but he’s certainly been a cut above the competition in the Saudi First Division.

In just 15 appearances for Neom SC, the Brazilian has scored 10 goals and produced four assists.

With Neom currently topping the table, Romarinho will likely be back in the Saudi Pro League next season.

Ahmed Hegazi

Fondly remembered from his time at West Brom, Hegazi is now kicking around in the second tier of Saudi Arabia.

After spending four years on the books at Al-Ittihad, the 33-year-old made the same switch as Romarinho and joined Neom SC.

With the Egyptian international at the back, it’s no wonder that Neom boast one of the best defensive records in the league.

Alfa Semedo

Following stints with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Reading in the Championship, Semedo has been playing in Saudi Arabia since 2022.

Still just 27 years old, we can’t help but think that a player like Semedo could be playing at a higher level, although he’ll likely be on a decent contract at Neom.

Andrei Cordea

Cordea is a fully-fledged Romanian international who dropped down to the Saudi First Division upon Al-Tai’s relegation last season.

The 25-year-old winger has been among the club’s top performers this season and with Al-Tai currently sat second in the league, they are aiming for an instant return to the top flight.

Modou Barrow

With 51 Premier League appearances under his belt, we were somewhat surprised to learn that Barrow now plays in the second tier of Saudi Arabia.

The former Swansea, Leeds and Reading star has been kicking around in Saudi Arabia since 2023 when he originally joined Al-Ahli in the top flight.

However, after falling down the pecking order after the arrivals of Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino, he’s since joined second tier side Abha Club.

Mbaye Diagne

Just a few years ago, Diagne was regularly bagging goals for Galatasaray but the 33-year-old is now playing out his later years in the Saudi First Division.

After winning the Golden Boot and being promoted from the league last season, Diagne decided to stick around in the second tier as he joined Neom SC over the summer.

With 33 goals in his last 46 league games, it’s safe to say that Diagne looks like a cut above the competition.