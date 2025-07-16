Former Manchester United, PSG and Roma stars are among the high-profile players who have decided to sue their former clubs.

With the amount of money sloshing around in football these days, legal disputes between players and clubs are becoming increasingly regular.

We’ve managed to find five examples of players who’ve sued their former clubs.

Axel Tuanzebe

The 27-year-old spent 14 years on the books at Manchester United and made 37 appearances for the club during that time.

His most memorable performance came against PSG back in 2020 when he was able to lock down the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

While the versatile defender showed plenty of promise during his formative years, injuries badly hampered his progression with the club.

After a series of setbacks, he was released by the club in 2023 and he’s now suing them for alleged ‘clinical negligence’ linked to the medical advice they gave him.

According to reports, the claim relates to an injury from around July 2022 and is a high-value claim worth more than £1million.

Kylian Mbappe

After leaving PSG on a free transfer last summer, relations between the Frenchman and his former club haven’t been great.

Mbappe first opened a claim against his former side last year, relating to a £46.3million fee in unpaid wages.

The French champions have claimed that they had a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with the striker to forgo the £46.3million in bonuses he was owed, but Mbappe’s legal team have said their verbal agreement is invalid.

Mbappe also opened legal proceedings against PSG relating to ‘moral harassment’, although that case was dropped earlier this month.

Sergio Aguero

Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2021 after his deal with Manchester City had expired.

There was plenty of hype around the deal at the time, but his time in Spain was cut short due to an underlying heart condition.

The Argentine striker only made five appearances for the club before he was forced to retire in December 2021.

At the time, it seemed like the striker had a good relationship with the club upon retiring, but it’s since transpired that he’s suing them.

He opened legal proceedings against Barcelona last year, claiming €3million (£2.6m) in compensation over his contract termination in 2021.

As of writing, the case is still ongoing in Spain.

Cafu

The Brazilian full-back played for Roma between 1997 and 2003, but his case against the club relates to a testimonial that he agreed to do in 2019.

After taking part in a video as part of the partnership with ex-sponsor Qatar Airways, his compensation for image rights was never settled.

Roma was then sold to The Friedkin Group in 2020 and this matter of Cafu’s owed image rights was never raised with them.

In 2023, the Brazilian filed a lawsuit against his former club and Qatar Airways for an infringement of his image rights, with Cafu claiming around £10million.

Jean-Kevin Augustin

By all accounts, this is the worst signing in the history of Leeds United.

The club signed Augustin on loan in January 2020, with an obligation to purchase him for if they achieved promotion.

While on loan, the Frenchman barely made an impact at Elland Road, only featuring in three league matches between January and the end of the season.

Leeds did ultimately win promotion that season, however, ‘extenuating circumstances’ around the COVID-19 pandemic nullified the obligation clause in their eyes.

However, his parent club RB Leipzig didn’t share the same view and Leeds were ultimately forced to pay a £15.5million settlement.

Augustin himself also took action againt the club and earned £24.5million in compensation for a breach of contract.

All in all, it was an absolutely disastrous signing for Leeds.

