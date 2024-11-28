7 big name players we can’t believe haven’t scored a single goal in 2024

Stars from Arsenal, Barcelona and Manchester City are among the high-profile players who have failed to score a single goal in 2024.

Whether it’s down to a bad run of form or an injury, there are many reasons why footballers end up in a goalscoring rut every now and again.

Here are seven players that we’ve found who have failed to score a single goal at club level throughout 2024 so far.

Jack Grealish

While he has scored two goals for England during the calendar year, Grealish has failed to score at club level this year.

While injuries have constantly plagued the 29-year-old over the last 12 months, he’s now failed to score in his last 28 appearances across all competitions for City.

He came agonisingly close to breaking his drought against Feyenoord but saw his shot crash against the crossbar during City’s 3-3 draw.

With Pep Guardiola’s side struggling to find their best form, they could do with Grealish rediscovering his goalscoring touch soon.

Ansu Fati

Once tipped to be Lionel Messi’s successor at Barcelona, it’s now been over 12 months since the 22-year-old found the back of the net.

He managed to score four goals while out on loan with Brighton in 2023-24, but all of those came during the first half of the campaign.

Since returning to Barcelona, his minutes have been limited under Hansi Flick and he’s yet to score under the German manager.

Gio Reyna

The United States midfielder has been having a tough time of late.

He tried to kickstart his career with a loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season but failed to score in his nine appearances for the club.

Since returning to Dortmund, his 2024-25 campaign has been disrupted by injuries and he’s now failed to score at club level since May last year.

Jorginho

It’s been a while since we’ve seen his routine hop, skip and jump penalty technique.

During his five seasons with Chelsea, Jorginho averaged 5.8 goals per season as he was the chief penalty taker at Stamford Bridge.

However, since making the switch across London, the Italian midfielder has seen his goal involvement dramatically dry up.

Of course, the 32-year-old isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s side to score goals, but he does find himself on quite the goal drought right now.

As of writing, Jorginho has failed to score in his last 28 appearances for Arsenal with his last goal coming way back in November 2023.

Rhian Brewster

Liverpool banked £23.5million when they sold Brewster to Sheffield United and the forward is currently enduring one hell of a goal drought.

The 24-year-old failed to score throughout the entire 2023-24 campaign with his last goal coming way back in October 2022 against Stoke City.

He’s racked up 14 appearances so far this season but hasn’t looked like scoring in any of those fixtures.

Elliot Anderson

Considering how prolific he was during his loan spell with Bristol Rovers in 2021-22, it’s a bit mental to think that Anderson never scored a single goal for Newcastle in 55 appearances for the club.

Since switching to Nottingham Forest, the 22-year-old has chipped in with three assists but has yet to score for his new club.

Surely he’ll score his first Premier League goal at some point this season?

Adnan Januzaj

The former Manchester United wonderkid hasn’t scored a goal since April last year.

Januzaj signed a four-year contract with Sevilla in the summer of 2022, but he’s only made 17 appearances for the club since that point.

The 29-year-old joined fellow La Liga side Las Palmas on loan in July, but he’s yet to find the back of the net for his new club.