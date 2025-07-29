Former Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid stars are among the high-profile players who’ve moved to Mexico this summer.

It’s no secret that Mexico is a nation obsessed with football and the Liga MX has managed to attract several high-profile names in recent years.

During the 2025 summer transfer window so far, here are five recognisable players who’ve made the switch to Mexico this summer.

Aaron Ramsey

Perhaps the most surprising name on this entire list is Ramsey, who prior to making the move to Pumas UNAM, was being considered for Cardiff’s managerial role.

The 34-year-old has endured a couple of injury-hit seasons of late and following relegation with Cardiff to League One, he’s decided to make a fresh start elsewhere.

“The altitude is definitely something to get used to,” Ramsey told reporters upon making the move.

“I’m doing well at the moment. Now it’s about taking the next steps and hopefully I’ll be on that pitch as soon as possible helping my team-mates.

“I’ve played with some players who understand the Mexican league and had conversations in the past with them. This league is very technical, great players have been produced, the national team is very good.”

Keylor Navas

Along with Ramsey, Pumas UNAM have also managed to sign Navas from Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys.

The former Real Madrid and PSG shot-stopper only spent six months playing in Argentina and reportedly left because of a relationship problem between him and the coaching staff.

Now looking for a fresh start in Mexico, the 38-year-old recently penned a one-year contract with his new club.

Angel Correa

Following an 11-year stint with Atletico Madrid, Correa was allowed to leave the club this summer to join Tigres UANL.

Amazingly, the Argentine forward ranks as the sixth-highest appearance maker in the club’s history, with a whopping 469 games under his belt.

However, after only starting in three league matches last season, the 30-year-old found himself firmly behind the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann in the pecking order.

With Tigres pushing the boat out to sign him this summer, he’ll surely be one of the first names on the teamsheet at his new club.

William Carvalho

The Portuguese holding midfielder has spent his entire professional career playing in Europe, but has now left the continent behind to join Mexican side C.F. Pachuca.

After enduring an injury-hit final season with Real Betis, Carvalho will no doubt be looking forward to being a regular starter once again in his new surroundings.

Joao Pedro

No, not that one.

The former Hull City forward has made the switch to Atletico de San Luis, after scoring six goals in the Championship last season.

While Hull did trigger a one-year extension in Pedro’s deal, they seemed happy enough to offload him when Atletico de San Luis came calling.

Aged 33, the Brazilian forward certainly has plenty of experience and has boasted a good scoring record in Europe over the last decade.

Let’s see how many goals he’ll be able to bag in Liga MX this season.

