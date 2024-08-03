7 players we can’t believe played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo: Shawcross, Fabinho…

Former Stoke City, Liverpool and Arsenal stars are among the players that we can’t believe have played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

CR7 has been lucky enough to play alongside some of football’s greatest ever players throughout his career, but he’s also had some pretty niche teammates too.

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s career and have found seven players we can’t believe he played alongside at some point of his career.

Ryan Shawcross

Best known for his days at Stoke City under Tony Pulis, Shawcross started his professional career with Manchester United.

While he never made a Premier League appearance for the Red Devils, he did feature in a couple of cup games during his formative years at Old Trafford.

Shawcross came on as a 90th-minute substitute against Southend United back in 2006 and spent a few minutes on the pitch with Ronaldo. That was the only time he ever played alongside CR7.

James Chester

The former Aston Villa centre-half played a total of 23 minutes alongside Ronaldo during a League Cup clash with Derby County back in 2009.

Chester was a graduate of the United academy, but he only made one appearance for the club before he departed in 2011.

To be able to say you’ve played alongside Ronaldo is a pretty cool flex, even if it was only for 23 minutes.

Fabinho

Most recognisable from his time at Liverpool and Monaco, people tend to forget that Fabinho once had a brief loan spell with Real Madrid.

During his time in Spain, he got the chance to share the pitch with Ronaldo for 14 minutes as the Brazilian came on as a second-half substitute against Malaga.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo scored in that game as Real Madrid won 6-2.

Joselu

After last season, it’s safe to say that Joselu now has cult-hero status at Real Madrid. The Spanish forward bagged 18 goals for the club last season and helped them win the league and Champions League.

Joselu’s first stint at Real Madrid was nowhere near as memorable as his second, in fact, we’d completely forgotten that he was at the club back in 2011.

It turns out that he actually made one appearance alongside CR7 which happened to be on the final game of the 2010-11 season.

As fate would have it, Ronaldo assisted Joselu in that game as Real Madrid hammered UD Almeria 8-1 on the day.

Marcos Alonso

Alonso is one of the few players to have represented both Barcelona and Real Madrid. His time in Madrid wasn’t particularly memorable though as he only made one appearance for the club before leaving.

In that match, he got the chance to play alongside Ronaldo for a handful of minutes at the end of the game.

David Jones

Best known for his stints with Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, there once was a time when Jones was teammates with CR7 at Old Trafford.

Given Jones has been retired for two years, it seems a bit mental that he’s only a few months older than Ronaldo.

In total, Jones made two appearances alongside CR7 which totalled 117 minutes on the pitch together.

Radu Dragusin

Now playing for Tottenham in the Premier League, Dragusin was briefly in the same dressing room as Ronaldo.

The Romanian defender made his breakthrough into the Juventus first team during Ronaldo’s last season with the club and he appeared in three games alongside him that season.