8 top players we can’t believe are spending their peak years in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has become an increasingly popular destination for footballers looking for a big pay cheque towards the end of their careers – but some players are spending their best years there.

The riches on offer have enticed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema to the Arab kingdom, but other footballers who would normally be in Europe’s top leagues are also playing in the Pro League.

We’ve picked out eight top players who we can’t believe are spending their peak years in an untaxing, if lucrative, league.

Moussa Diaby

Having signed for Al-Ittihad from Aston Villa last summer, Diaby is the most valuable player in the league with a market value of €35million.

The winger’s move raised eyebrows over the summer and, despite one goal and 10 assists in 10 Saudi Pro League appearances, his market value sharply declined in 2024.

Still only 25, the smart money is on Diaby pocketing enough money in the next year or two before looking to move back to Europe.

Ruben Neves

Given that Neves is currently in the peak years of his career, it’s no surprise that he’s the second most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League.

The 27-year-old looked a class above the level last season and won the league with ease at Al-Hilal.

But a mediocre Euros with Portugal and the lack of profile the Saudi League suffers from saw his market value slide by €12million in 2024.

Rumours of a loan move to Newcastle a few years back never materalised, but we’re sure that Neves would still walk into the midfield of most Premier League clubs.

Malcom

Malcom was on the verge of joining Roma – to the point where fans waited in the airport to greet him upon his arrival from Bordeaux – before Barcelona swooped in and hijacked the deal in 2018.

He didn’t prove worth the €41million fee and was sold to Zenit a season later, with Barcelona recouping most of what they paid.

The winger cost Al Hilal a staggering €60million in 2023. For a player who failed to live up to the hype, he’s commanded some pretty hefty transfer fees, and is still only 27.

Merih Demiral

Demiral was an exciting young centre-back when Juve swooped to sign him from Sporting, Unfortunately, the Turkey international wasn’t a regular in the Old Lady’s backline and ended up moving on to Atalanta.

Nowadays, you’ll find Demiral lapping up that Saudi money with Al-Ahli at the age of 26. We’re amazed teams like Leicester and Wolves haven’t enquired for his signature.

Gabri Veiga

Labelled ’embarrassing’ by Toni Kroos’ one-word verdict on Instagram after leaving boyhood club Celta Vigo to sign for Al-Ahli in 2023, Veiga eschewed moves to a host of top European clubs to take the Saudi coin.

A highly-rated youngster during his La Liga days, Veiga is still awaiting his first Spain cap. At the age of 22, time is surely on his side but it’s hard to envisage the winger getting picked by the European champions if he remains in relative obscurity.

He’s notched eight goals and five assists in 39 appearances for Al-Alhi, but Veiga is now a forgotten man.

Franck Kessie

Another midfield talent going to waste, Kessie can’t be blamed for leaving Milan behind despite being key to their Serie A title win in 2022, because who turns down Barcelona when they come calling?

It might’ve gone pear-shaped in Catalonia, but a move to Saudi Arabia after just one season was never the right move. He’s performed strongly at Al-Ahli and still has plenty to offer, and at just 28, ought to be strutting his stuff where the lights shine brightest.

Milan fans probably wouldn’t be all too happy to see him come crawling back, but we guarantee there’s a line of top Serie A sides who’d take him in a heartbeat.

The Ivory Coast international was imperious for the Rossoneri in 2021-22 and ought to have built on that.

Renan Lodi

After a season on loan with Nottingham Forest, Lodi joined Marseille in the summer of 2023 but quickly moved on again despite lining up as a regular in France.

Al-Hilal paid €23million for the left-back’s services and Lodi won the league and cup double in his first half-season in Saudi Arabia.

He’s currently the seventh top earner at the club, earning £175,000 per week. Only Manchester United would be crazy enough to pay that for the 26-year-old, but he should still be in Europe.

Houssem Aouar

Aouar was strongly linked with Arsenal back in the day, where he was tipped to kickstart the Mikel Arteta era before they eventually landed on Martin Odegaard.

The Algeria international ended up staying put at Lyon until 2023, when a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma proved as underwhelming as it was short-lived.

He lasted just one season in the Italian capital and was swiftly moved on to Al-Ittihad at the age of 26. The likes of West Ham and Everton could do a lot worse.