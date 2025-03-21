Current Arsenal, Newcastle and Juventus stars are among the players that we completely forgot ever played under Thomas Tuchel.

England’s current boss has taken charge of over 600 games throughout his career and has worked with plenty of world-class players during that time.

Having taken a closer look at Tuchel’s career, here are eight players that we completely forgot ever played under the German boss.

Alexander Isak

Now considered one of the best forwards in Europe, Isak has come a long way over the last eight years.

Tuchel himself has an excellent track record when it comes to working with strikers, but he never really got the chance to use the Swedish forward at Borussia Dortmund.

The German boss did hand Isak his senior debut for Dortmund in March 2017, but that was his only appearance under Tuchel.

In total, the Newcastle marksman played just four minutes of football under the German boss during a DFB-Pokal clash against Sportfreunde Lotte. We’d be lying if we said we remembered that.

Sadio Mane

Mane’s spell at Bayern Munich was so forgettable that we completely forgot that he ever played under Tuchel.

After the German boss arrived at Bayern towards the backend of 2022–23, it soon became clear that the Senegalese winger wasn’t part of his long-term plans.

In total, Mane made just 10 appearances under Tuchel before he was sold to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023.

“‘He fell short of expectations,” Tuchel told reporters in 2023.

“The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

Giovani Lo Celso

Primarily known from his spells with Tottenham and Real Betis, Lo Celso did make one appearance under Tuchel during his time at PSG.

The Argentine midfielder played a total of 10 minutes under the German boss before he was sold to Real Betis in 2018.

Timothy Weah

The United States winger was highly rated in the PSG academy, but he found senior appearances hard to come by.

In just three appearances under Tuchel, he did manage to score two goals, but it wasn’t long until his lack of game time became a problem.

After being deemed surplus to requirements, he left PSG in 2019 to join Lille and hasn’t looked back since.

Adnan Januzaj

After his United career had started to stall, Januzaj joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in August 2015.

While he was supposed to spend the entire 2015–16 campaign on loan in Germany, the loan deal was cut short in January after he struggled to make much of an impression under Tuchel.

In total, Januzaj played just 527 minutes of football before his loan deal was ended.

“It is a pity he did not show the desire and attitude you need to progress at his age,” Tuchel told Sportbild in 2016.

“My feeling was that he never was completely with us, that a part of him always stayed in Manchester and he compared everything here with United.

“We were not able to help him to shake that off.”

Adil Aouchiche

The French attacking midfielder has made a name for himself in the Championship in recent years with Sunderland and now Portsmouth.

But did you know that Tuchel handed him his senior debut? Aouchiche only ever made three appearances for PSG, but he has Tuchel to thank for giving him his first taste of senior football.

Mikel Merino

Now making a name for himself at Arsenal as a makeshift striker, Merino got a brief taste of life under Tuchel back in 2016.

The Spaniard joined Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract in February 2016, but only ever made nine appearances for the club before he left.

“Tuchel was never satisfied with Merino’s development and performances,” is what German reporter Jurgen Koers told Sky Sports in 2017.

“He is a very demanding manager, and Merino wasn’t too self-confident in the beginning.”

Loris Karius

Prior to his move to Liverpool, Karius made a name for himself with Mainz 05 where he briefly played under Tuchel.

In total, the German goalkeeper made 24 appearances under Tuchel and he managed to keep 10 clean sheets in that time.