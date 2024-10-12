The 16 male players who are better finishers than Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024 according to EA FC 25

Cristiano Ronaldo has forged a legacy as one of football’s most extraordinary players, but his finishing stats in EA FC 25 are surprisingly ordinary.

The Portuguese icon has scored over 900 career goals and is making it his mission to reach 1000 before he retires, even as his powers wane as he sees out his career in Saudi Arabia in Al Nassr.

But despite all the goals, his card in EA’s latest football game reflects his decline. Here are the 16 male players in EA FC 25 with better stats than Ronaldo’s 87 finishing.

Gerard Moreno

Despite being an 83 overall – three less than Ronaldo’s 86 overall – Moreno boasts a better finishing score than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with 88.

The Spaniard enjoyed a brilliant few years in front of goal from 2019 to 2021, but has since struggled to put up the same numbers which makes this one a little perplexing.

Victor Osimhen

It’s outrageous to think that you can be as good as Osimhen and fire a club to their first league title in over 30 years, only to be exiled a few years later because the new manager doesn’t fancy you. Football is ruthless.

Osimhen’s deteriorated relationship with Napoli is a sad situation and means he’s spending the 2024-25 season on loan at Galatasaray, but make no mistake – he’s still one of the most elite finishers in football right now.

His 88 finishing in FC 25 is a true reflection of his abilities.

Phil Foden

With 27 goals in all competitions in 2023-24, Foden took his stardom to another level as he became the main man at Manchester City when firing them to a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title.

As a result, he finds himself with a higher finishing rating than Ronaldo in FC 25 with 88, despite not actually being a striker. Deadly.

Artem Dovbyk

Following a standout season at Girona, the 84-rated Dovbyk received a massive stats upgrade, going from 79 finishing in FC 24 to a whopping 88 finishing in FC 25.

He’s moved to Roma after just one season in Spain where he won the Pichichi trophy for his scoring efforts. An incredible impact and one that has earned him a higher finishing score than Ronaldo. Some going.

Serhou Guirassy

It’s taken some time for the 28-year-old to find his feet and get his flowers, but that has finally happened – both in real life and crucially in FC 25, which we bet he’s buzzing about.

Guirassy put on a clinic in goalscoring in 2023-24, finishing the season with 28 goals in as many Bundesliga games for Stuttgart before moving to Borussia Dortmund. He’s two ratings behind Ronaldo overall at 84 rated, but his 89 finishing is a notable upgrade on the Portuguese.

Vinicius Junior

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Real Madrid’s current number seven now trumps Ronaldo’s card not only in overall, but in finishing too.

Vinicius Junior boasts an 89 finishing score in FC 25 and it’s hard to argue with that when you consider his expanding catalogue of goals.

READ: The 5 best free-kick takers in world football according to EA FC 25

Robert Lewandowski

Like Ronaldo, he’s no spring chicken anymore, but Lewandowski still knows how to find the back of the net at the highest level – and FC 25 reckons he’s better at it than the Portuguese forward these days.

The 36-year-old boasts a rather lethal 90 finishing on an 88 overall card, which feels right. He’s off to a flyer in real life this season, netting 12 goals from 11 games so far in all competitions for Barcelona.

Iago Aspas

From not at all surprising to what the f*ck, your eyes do not deceive you.

Liverpool flop Aspas has rebuilt his career in Spain and his efforts have been rewarded with 90 finishing in FC 25, blowing Ronaldo out of the water.

Incredibly realistic.

Antoine Griezmann

A much more fair evaluation, Griezmann appears to be ageing like a fine wine, despite his career looking like it was only heading in one direction after his failed move to Barcelona.

Rated 88 in FC 25, his rediscovered scoring touch for Atletico Madrid has earned him 90 finishing in the new game, alongside 90 positioning and 87 long shots. That’s an incredibly fun card right there.

Son Heung-min

The man who seemingly doesn’t have a weak foot, Son’s form has fluctuated slightly in recent times without Harry Kane to bounce off, but there’s no denying his status as one of the best in class in the Premier League and beyond.

In FC 25, the Tottenham forward still comes with electrifying pace and 90 finishing to tie it all together. It’s no surprise that he usurps Ronado these days.

Mohamed Salah

Another obvious one, Salah will go down as one of the Premier League’s greatest, having forged a legacy as a lethal goalscorer despite playing predominantly from the right flank at Liverpool.

Now 32, Salah’s powers just seemed to be fading, but buoyed by new management at Liverpool and a fresh, new hairline, he’s now as good as new. His FC 25 card is menacing, too; 89 overall, 89 sprint speed, 90 finishing, 92 attack positioning. Lethal.

READ NEXT: The 10 strongest players in Europe’s top five leagues according to EA FC 25: Haaland, Van Dijk…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 25 highest-rated players on EA FC 25?

Jude Bellingham

It was impossible for EA not to give Bellingham outrageously juiced-up finishing stats after his debut season at Real Madrid, where he bagged 23 goals in all competitions from a new, free-roaming midfielder role.

Carlo Ancelotti discovered a new side to the Englishman and he thrived as a result. A mammoth 13-point upgrade sees him leapfrog Ronaldo on the finishing front in FC 25, going from 77 to 90.

Lautaro Martinez

Finishing as Serie A’s top scorer for 2023-24 as Inter won the Scudetto, Martinez appears to have unlocked new levels to his game in recent seasons and that is reflected in FC 25.

Coupled up with his already monstrous 93 finishing is 87 shot power, which is frankly frightening. That Ronaldo Al Nassr card is long forgotten if you can get a hold of this fella.

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has finally completed his highly-anticipated move to Real Madrid and is now on a mission to try and emulate the success Ronaldo achieved at the club.

That’s some mountain to climb considering Ronaldo is Real’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals, but the Frenchman has already surpassed him on the FC 25 finishing front which is obviously way more prestigious and important.

The 25-year-old is the highest-rated player in the game and boasts 94 finishing.

Harry Kane

He might not have the same star power as Ronaldo, but Kane has been just as good a finisher for some time now – don’t let the trophy cabinets fool you.

Bagging 36 goals from 32 games in his first Bundesliga season, Kane has the second-highest finishing score in the game with 95.

Erling Haaland

No surprises as to who has the highest. Haaland is a freak of nature and that’s reflected in FC 25 with his 96 finishing. Ninety six.

That’s nine points higher than Ronaldo’s, which is an incomprehensible gap. He’s only 24, too. Frightening.