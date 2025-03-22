Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea stars are among the 10 players with the most wins against Cristiano Ronaldo.

There can be no doubt that CR7 ranks among the greatest players of all time, but these specific 10 players seem to enjoy playing against him.

Having taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s career so far, here are the 10 players with the most wins over him for both club and country.

=8. Pedro – 11 wins

Pedro first played against Ronaldo in the 2009 Champions League final, coming on for Andres Iniesta as a late substitute.

After claiming a triumph in that particular game, Pedro went on to claim 10 more wins over Ronaldo – with the majority of them coming in El Clasico battles.

The last time they faced each other was in September 2020, although that particular game finished as a 2-2 draw between Roma and Juventus.

=8. Cesc Fabregas – 11 wins

Fabregas won his first game against Ronaldo in the 2005 FA Cup final against Manchester United.

In total, Ronaldo faced the Spanish midfielder on 24 occasions throughout his career, but CR7 only managed to win seven of those games.

=8. Koke – 11 wins

Considering Ronaldo managed to beat Koke in two Champions League finals, he probably won’t lose too much sleep over the 11 games that he lost against the Spaniard.

Now aged 33, the midfielder is still going strong for Atletico Madrid today and is now closing in on 700 appearances for the club.

7. Antoine Griezmann – 12 wins

In fairness to Ronaldo, he did manage to beat Griezmann on 13 occasions himself – including the Euro 2016 final.

However, the Frenchman has beaten his Portuguese counterpart on plenty of occasions himself. Indeed, the last time the pair met, France dumped Portugal out of Euro 2024 on penalties.

Given that Griezmann has now retired from international duty, it seems unlikely that the pair will ever play against each other again.

6. Dani Alves – 13 wins

The Brazilian full-back enjoyed some great battles against Ronaldo in El Clasico and more often than not, he had the last laugh.

In 30 appearances against CR7, Alves won 13, drew seven and lost 10. That’s a pretty decent track record.

5. Xavi – 14 wins

Throughout his career, Ronaldo made 28 appearances against Xavi but was only able to win seven of them.

In contrast, Xavi enjoyed an excellent record against CR7, averaging 1.75 points per game in the matches against him.

With that sort of track record, it’s no wonder that Ronaldo had beef with the Spanish midfielder back in 2015.

=3. Andres Iniesta – 16 wins

Ronaldo did get the better of Iniesta when the pair met in the 2007-08 Champions League semi-finals, but the Spaniard soon got his revenge by beating him in the 2009 final.

In total, they played 36 games against each other and Iniesta managed to win 44.4% of them. Comparatively, Ronaldo beat Iniesta on 10 occasions.

=3. Lionel Messi – 16 wins

The debate between Messi and Ronaldo fans still rages on to this day, but when it comes to their head-to-head record, the Argentinian comes out on top.

In 36 games against Ronaldo, Messi scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists. Whereas Ronaldo scored 21 goals and only provided one assist.

The Argentine wizard boasts a 44.4% win ratio over Ronaldo, whereas CR7 only managed to win 30.5% of his games against Messi.

However, the last time they faced each other in an official match, Ronaldo got the last laugh as Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0, thanks to a CR7 brace.

2. Gerard Pique – 17 wins

Ronaldo once shared a dressing room with Pique at Manchester United, but the pair became fierce rivals after the Spaniard joined Barcelona.

Statistically, Pique boasts a better record against Ronaldo than anyone else on this entire list. In games against one another, Ronaldo only averaged 0.97 points per game which is his lowest tally against anyone on this list.

1. Sergio Busquets – 18 wins

Ronaldo has faced Busquets on 38 separate occasions which is the most he’s played against any single opponent.

Of those 38 clashes, Busquets managed to win 18, draw 11 and lose just nine. That’s quite the record.

In fact, of their last 12 head-to-head games against each other, Ronaldo has only managed to win one of them. He must absolutely hate playing against the Inter Miami star.