A sensationally talented XI left out of Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad

Portugal recently announced their squad ahead of Euro 2024 and you’d be shocked by how many high-profile stars have been snubbed by Roberto Martinez.

Given the talent at their disposal, it’s no surprise that Portugal are currently being considered as one of the favourites to go all the way and win the competition.

To illustrate just how strong Portugal are right now, we’ve compiled a ridiculously talented XI who have been left out of the squad.

GK: Anthony Lopes

With Diogo Costa, Jose Sa and Rui Patricio getting the nod by Martinez, Lopes has been deemed surplus to requirements by the national team.

He’s kept nine clean sheets in Ligue 1 this season and is set to play his last game for Lyon over the weekend as they take on PSG in the French Cup final.

With the 33-year-old set to become a free agent this summer, his next move is anyone’s guess.

RB: Joao Mario

Like England, Portugal really are blessed in the right-back department. Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot and Nelson Semedo have made the official squad, but some big names have been snubbed in the process.

Mario is coming off the back of an excellent individual season but still hasn’t made the squad. He was a key component in a Porto side that only conceded 27 league goals all season – the best defensive record in Liga Portugal.

Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira is another high-profile full-back who didn’t make the cut this time. Despite spending the season in the Championship, his quality is still obvious.

CB: Manu Silva

By the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, there’s a very good chance that Silva will be involved in the Portugal squad. Still just 22, he’s got plenty of time to make a name for himself yet.

He’s coming off the back of a solid season for Vitoria de Guimaraes who finished fifth in the Liga Portugal but didn’t quite make the grade this year.

CB: Jose Fonte

Still going strong at 40, Fonte will be watching the Euros from his living room this summer. Part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning squad, Fonte won’t be taking part in the action this time.

Had the Braga defender been called up, he wouldn’t have even been the oldest player in the squad. That title still belongs to Pepe, who is still kicking it at the ripe old age of 41.

LB: Nuno Santos

Across all competitions, Santos has chipped in with 24 goal contributions from left-wing-back which is a superb return. With six assists in his last nine matches, he’s ended the season in great form too.

Considering he’s just won the league with Sporting, Santos can count himself quite unlucky that he’s not made the squad.

CM: William Carvalho

Part of Portugal’s Euro 2016 winning squad, Carvalho won’t be at the tournament this summer. In fairness, he’s not been a regular starter for Real Betis this season, with the majority of his appearances coming as a substitute.

Still, Carvalho brings a wealth of experience and could have been a useful player for Martinez to fall back on.

CM: Raphael Guerreiro

The Bayern Munich star is set to miss Euro 2024 after sustaining an ankle injury earlier this month. In international football, it’s always handy to have some versatile players in your squad and Guerreiro certainly fits that description.

Capable of playing as a full-back or in midfield, it’s a shame the Bayern Munich star won’t be playing this summer.

CM: Matheus Nunes

There’s a strong argument to be made that had Nunes not moved to Man City last summer, he’d probably be going to the Euros.

Since making the £53million switch to the Etihad, the 25-year-old hasn’t had much of a sniff in the first team. He’s only started in seven Premier League matches for Pep Guardiola’s side and due to his lack of football, has been overlooked by Martinez.

RW: Francisco Trincao

The competition for places in Portugal’s frontline is rife and despite Trincao having his most productive season to date, it’s still not been enough to make the squad.

He’s produced 10 goals and 10 assists for Sporting this season and always looks like a live wire on that right-hand side. Still just 24, Trincao will no doubt be in contention for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup squad.

ST: Paulinho

The Sporting forward has never really got much of a chance on the international stage. He’s set to turn 32 later this year and has only made three appearances for his country over the years.

Coming off the back of a prolific season at club level, he stood an outside chance of making the squad this summer but didn’t receive the call-up in the end.

That’s despite scoring an impressive 21 goals across all competitions this season.

LW: Pedro Goncalves

Having just won the league with Sporting, Goncalves can count himself quite unlucky that he’s not made the Portugal squad this year.

He’s had the season of his life too, having scored 18 goals and producing 16 assists across all competitions. With those sort of stats, it’s a mystery how he’s not made the squad this year.