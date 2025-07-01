The Premier League is the self-styled ‘Best League in the world’, but that hasn’t stopped its biggest clubs from suffering humiliating defeats against unfavoured opponents.

While some would argue that English clubs have never taken the competition seriously, the riches and squad depth of the Premier League’s elite should theoretically be enough to cruise past anybody.

We’ve trawled through the history of the competition and picked out every Premier League side to come a cropper against intercontinental opponents.

Manchester City

Manchester City cruised to the Club World Cup trophy in 2023, thrashing Fluminense in the final, and were one of the favourites for the expanded tournament two years later.

After a trophyless season, City spent big to reinforce their squad before travelling to the United States.

Pep Guardiola’s side romped through the group stages, winning all three matches and scoring 13 goals, but were stunned in the last-16 against unfancied opponents.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal recorded a 4-3 victory over City, made more impressive by the fact they were missing several of their best players.

While this version of City is far from their peak under Guardiola, few observers expected the Premier League giants to lose against Asian opponents.

Chelsea

Five successive European teams, including Manchester United, had won the Club World Cup before Chelsea rocked up in 2012.

Their Champions League win was equal parts gusty and spawny and owner Roman Abramovich had ruthlessly sacked victorious manager Roberto Di Matteo before the intercontinental tournament.

Coached by Rafa Benitez, Chelsea’s teamsheet boasted the likes of Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and Fernando Torres.

But they were bested by a stoic Corinthians side, managed by future Brazil boss Tite, in the final.

The Brazilian club won 1-0 in Yokohama, the only goal of the game a close-range header from Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero.

Chelsea also suffered a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo in the expanded version of the tournament in 2025, the lowlight being Nicolas Jackson’s senseless red card shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Liverpool

After an improbable Champions League triumph in 2005, Liverpool travelled to the Far East to compete for the Club World Cup.

Rafa Benitez’s side eased past Costa Rican minnows Saprissa, but suffered a comprehensive 1-0 defeat in the final against Sao Paulo in Yokohama.

“We’ve not travelled all the way to Japan to go sightseeing,” Peter Crouch said ahead of the final. But Liverpool ultimately went home empty-handed after failing to find a way past Rogerio Ceni.

Manchester United

United’s decision to withdraw their participation in the 1999-2000 edition of the FA Cup caused a moral panic across Britain.

The Mirror, a left-wing tabloid newspaper, reacted with a front-page splash featuring a range of opinions – from Tony Blair to celebrities and Falkland veterans. Proportionate.

“We had to think of the situation regarding England hosting the [2006] World Cup,” argued Sir Alex Ferguson.

“No one wants to see them not get it. I dare not think of the criticism we would have received if we had refused. That was unthinkable – and that’s a Scotsman talking.”

United drew 1-1 with Mexican side Necaxa, before losing 3-1 to Brazilian giants Vasco da Gama – with goals from Edmundo and Romario and an all-time disasterclass by Gary Neville.

At least the humbled Premier League champions beat South Melbourne, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a group-stage elimination.

England’s bid for the 2006 World Cup was torpedoed by rioting fans at Euro 2000 and accusations they reneged on a deal with the Germans to host the tournament.

So it was all for nothing. At least they got a nice holiday in Brazil out of it.

