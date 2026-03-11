Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the Premier League clubs that have sacked their manager after setbacks in Europe.

While the league remains the priority for most clubs, losing in continental competition has been the final straw on several occasions.

We’ve done the digging to reveal every Premier League boss who lost their job in such circumstances.

Jose Mourinho

A 1-1 draw with Rosenborg in front of a half-empty Stamford Bridge in 2007 was a particularly inauspicious way for Mourinho’s first Chelsea spell to end.

But his departure had long been in the post, with the Special One falling out with Roman Abramovich over the signing of Andriy Shevchenko the previous year.

Ironically, it was Shevchenko who scored against Rosenborg. The footballing gods have always had a wicked sense of humour.

Martin Jol

A particularly brutal sacking as Jol’s services were dispensed of midway through Spurs’ UEFA Cup defeat to Getafe in 2007. He returned to the touchline for the second half in a pretty surreal atmosphere.

The Dutchman was popular at White Hart Lane, leading the club out of their mid-table doldrums with consecutive fifth-place finishes.

But a big summer outlay and a slow start to the 2007-08 campaign were never likely to be compatible in Daniel Levy’s eyes.

Still, at least the Tottenham owner would learn his lesson. No question of a repeat 12 months later…

Juande Ramos

Oh.

It was taking two points from their first eight league matches that did for Ramos in 2008. His zero tolerance of condiments wasn’t helpful either.

But they didn’t pull the trigger until a 2-0 defeat at Udinese in the UEFA Cup group stages. Harry Redknapp took over and won his first match three days later.

A note on that UEFA Cup format – groups of five, each team played two home games and two away games, facing each opponent once.

Flimsy and transactional, but not a million miles away from what we have now.

Roberto Di Matteo

Di Matteo had won the Champions League in May 2012, but that didn’t stop Chelsea sacking him six months later after losing 3-0 at Juventus.

This was around the time when Chelsea winter slumps became a thing, with the Blues dropping off after a fast start to the 2012-13 season.

The Champions League holders had already lost at Shakhtar Donetsk and drawn at home to Juventus before this Turin humbling.

Chelsea appointed Rafa Benitez as interim manager, fell into the Europa League and ended up winning it. It was pretty successful, as mid-season Stamford Bridge appointments go.

Claudio Ranieri

Nine months after leading *Leicester* to the Premier League title, Ranieri was sacked as the Foxes sat one point above the relegation zone.

“His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question,” the club’s statement said.

“However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club’s Premier League status under threat.”

The response was unanimous disbelief and sadness.

“After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad,” said club legend Gary Lineker.

His final match in charge was a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League last 16. Leicester would win the second leg 2-0 with Craig Shakespeare in charge.

Unai Emery

Emery was sacked by Arsenal in November 2019 following a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League at a half-full Emirates.

The first manager of the post-Wenger era, the Spaniard hadn’t won in seven games before the axe fell. Not since 1992 had Arsenal endured a longer winless streak.

Freddie Ljungberg was placed in temporary charge before Mikel Arteta arrived a month later. He’s done alright since.

Thomas Tuchel

A 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb was disappointing, but Tuchel was sacked because he was unwilling to be Todd Boehly’s lapdog.

The Chelsea boss, who reportedly told Boehly and his cohort to leave the dressing room in September 2022, was jettisoned despite winning the Champions League 16 months previously.

Boehly spent £20million to prise Graham Potter from Brighton. Chelsea haven’t got much more sensible since, but Big Todd doesn’t call the shots at Stamford Bridge anymore.

