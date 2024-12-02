Ranking all 11 2024 Puskas Award nominee goals from worst to best: Garnacho 2nd…

The nominees for the 2024 Puskas Award are out, and as expected Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho is in the mix for his wondergoal against Everton. But he faces serious competition if he’s to get his hands on the award.

As ever, this year’s mix of wondergoals are a nice mix of different types of goals, some of which have been scored in mainstream European leagues while others from far-flung corners of the globe get to enjoy the spotlight.

11. Jaden Philogene

The first-ever Championship goal to be nominated for the Puskas award, Ronaldinho himself would be proud of this one… had he actually scored it.

We’d have considered this for the top spot had Philogene rabona’d it himself unassisted, but a nick off the defender clearly sends it in. You can’t be giving out the Puskas Award to own goals, now, let’s be serious. Game’s gone.

🪄 The goal that everyone is talking about! Assist of the season? 😏#EFL | @HullCity pic.twitter.com/gCKRkmMk7u — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 14, 2024

10. Yassine Benzia

The technique on this one is sumptuous. Full marks for originality.

Is this one really worth its place on the shortlist ahead of Patrick Bamford, though? Signed, a not-at-all bitter Leeds fan.

• Yassine Benzia contre l’Afrique du Sud le 26 mars (But de l’année) pic.twitter.com/E8G2KpSGK2 — GioBouanani (@ArobaseBouanani) November 21, 2024

9. Michaell Chirinos

A cracker of a volley preceded by an assist that’s far more stylish than it has any right to be. Yet we can’t help but wonder; this really one of the best 12 goals scored anywhere in world football over the past 12 months?

8. Hassan Al Haydos

Across world football, you’ll get a few volleys direct from a corner every year. This one surely isn’t going to challenge for the award.

But as volleys direct from corners go, you won’t find many struck more sweetly than this to be fair to Qatar’s captain.

Hassan Al-Haydos with an absolute beauty! 🤩 Qatar's captain comes off the bench to score a belter. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/thtlkhfrwX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2024

7. Paul Onuachu

A lovely, incredibly satisfying flick. But let’s be honest, this is no Puskas winner.

6. Federico Di Marco

Yann Sommer is all of us, here.

The Inter full-back pulled this off superbly, with the goalkeeper not even that far off his list. Phwoar.

🚨 Goal of the Year candidate A 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒓 from @Inter_en's Federico Dimarco 🤯#InterFrosinone pic.twitter.com/TrjSJWhC3H — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) November 13, 2023

5. Terry Antonis

A goal from the Australian A-League has to be special to receive the wider footballing world’s attention, and this is certainly that.

Frankly taking the p*ss to hit this on the half volley to make it 7-0. Straight out of a mismatched game at Powerleague.

Do not scratch your eyes… Terry Antonis scores from inside the centre circle!!!! 🔥🔥 🎥 @10FootballAU | #MCYvWSW | 🩵 7-0 🔴 pic.twitter.com/izaXyqRI3d — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) March 12, 2024

4. Mohammed Kudus

When you see how effortlessly Kudus strode up the pitch, beating three Freiburg defenders as if they were toddlers in one of those 40 v 1 charity matches, it’s no surprise the Ghanaian comfortably topped Europe’s major leagues for dribbles last season.

This is about as good as Son Heung Min’s 2020 Puskas winner against Burnley. But like that goal, you seriously have to question the pitiful challenges from the opposition. Just too easy

3. Denis Omedi

Here’s your customary Puskas nominee with dodgy camerawork, shot in relatively poor quality… straight out of the FUFA Super 8 semis(?).

One of those goals that requires a rewatch for your brain to process exactly what you’ve just seen. A flick followed by a long-range rabona; unlike Philogene’s, you can take nothing away from this one. Woof.

Magnificent ⚽️ 👌 Kitara FC Denis Omedi scores an outragious rabona kick after rounding off KCCA FC defender in a match that saw Kitara FC advance to FUFA Super 8 Semis on 4-3 aggregate. 📹 Courtesy: FUFA TV#fufasuper8 #fufa #soccerskills #skills #football pic.twitter.com/OBVVZucPTK — Cecafaonline (@Cecafaonline) August 7, 2024

2. Alejandro Garnacho

This was one of those rare goals that you knew instantly would be on the Puskas shortlist the moment it left his boot.

A ridiculous hit. No words here can quite do the justice of the wonderful Argentinian commentary. Peter Drury could never.

The last time @ManUtd took on Everton, Alejandro Garnacho produced something extra special 🤌 🎙️ @ESPNFutbolArg pic.twitter.com/wrrRwXCoKe — Premier League (@premierleague) March 9, 2024

1. Walter Bou

We’re fully team Bou here. No bloke called Walter should be capable of a goal like this.

Bonus points for the cool as f*ck celebration, because any other player would surely have lost their mind at the madness they’d just achieved.

Just outrageous.