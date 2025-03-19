Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho won the 2024 Puskas Award for his spectacular acrobatic overhead kick against Everton – but who are the leading contenders to claim the award this year?

FIFA launched the Puskas Award back in 2009 for the player judged to have scored the most aesthetically pleasing or “most beautiful” goal of the calendar year. Cristiano Ronaldo picked up the inaugural award for his outrageous long-range free-kick against Porto.

Lionel Messi has never won the award, although he has been nominated a record seven times, while Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, James Rodriguez and Mohamed Salah are among the other big names to have picked up the trophy – among a whole host of footballers you’ve probably never heard of.

Here’s every contender for the 2025 award. Think we’ve missed one? Let us know @planetfutebol, and keep checking back as we’ll be keeping this list updated throughout the year.

Luka Modric

The oldest outfield player to play for Real Madrid since Ferenc Puskas himself, it’s only fitting that Modric has scored a goal worthy of the great Hungarian’s name.

Back in February, the eternal Croatian opened the scoring against Girona with an absolutely ferocious long-range strike. He turns 40 years old later this year – ridiculous.

Luka Modrić with a RIDICULOUS strike 🤯 The Real Madrid midfielder scores one of the goals of the season against Girona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5jhTD4O4qI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 23, 2025



Erik Lamela

Is there such a thing as a ‘Puskas merchant’? If so, step up Lamela.

The Argentinian winger won the award in 2021 for his inspired rabona goal in the North London derby. This one isn’t quite as special, but it’s still an immensely satisfying volley from miles out.

Didn’t know Lamela is turning out (alongside Anthony Martial!) for AEK Athens nowadays? Now you do.

Ovella Ochieng

Every year there’s at least one Puskas Contender from a corner of the globe you’ve given next to no thought about whatsoever in a footballing context.

Step forward, Ovella Ochieng of Kenyan Premier League outfit AFC Leopards.

This might be the best free-kick we’ve ever seen. Genuinely.

Lyndon Dykes

The Leeds United fan in our office is still a bit bitter that Patrick Bamford’s incredible effort in last season’s FA Cup third round never made the shortlist.

If that didn’t, this one probably shouldn’t. But it’s still a brilliant, Zlatan Ibrahimovic-esque strike from Birmingham City’s Lyndon Dykes.

Lyndon Dykes or prime Zlatan Ibrahimović? 🤔 The @BCFC and @ScotlandNT forward with an unbelievable goal 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/pdWlz7d2XG — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 11, 2025

Angel Di Maria

This overhead kick isn’t quite as satisfying or clean as Di Maria’s compatriot’s last year, but it’s still absolutely lovely

This was the second goal of a 7-0 thrashing. Credit to the other team not giving up there and then.

Elicley Soares

If we’re including Di Maria, this is also worthy of inclusion. If only for home beautifully it dips just out of reach of the ‘keeper.

Peter Drury, take note: This is one of those occasions a commentator is justified in giving it both barrels.

QUE PINTURA, ELICLEY!

Digno de prêmio PUSKAS. No apagar das luzes, tirando da cartola uma magia. Apreciem! PORTUGUESA 2 X 1 MADUREIRA. #PORXMEC pic.twitter.com/hPV108fV4s — Portuguesa Rio (@portuguesarjofc) January 19, 2025

Irakli Yegoian

“When a man is tired of bicycle kicks, he is tired of life,” Samuel Johnson once said. That’s the quote, right?

Maybe we need to start watching the Dutch second tier?

ON EST SUR LE BUT DE L’ANNÉE 🤯🤯 Quel but de malade de Irakli Yegoian 🇦🇲🇬🇪 avec Vitesse 🇳🇱 !!! #Yegoian pic.twitter.com/48QJrvMT1s — Arménie Football (@ArmenieFootball) September 29, 2024

Ezequiel Cerutti

Our brains have clearly been infected with too much tiki-taka because for all the world looks like one of those frustrating deep free-kicks played short that ends up back with the goalkeeper. Just stick it in the mixer, for god’s sake.

(For what it’s worth, yes that is Athletic Bilbao stalwart Iker Muniain cropping up at Argentinian side San Lorenzo, if you were wondering.)

Cerutti has other ideas, unleashing one of the longest-range strikes we’ve ever seen. No ball has ever “stayed hit” more than this one.