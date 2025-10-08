Jordi Alba has announced he is to retire at the conclusion of the MLS season, bringing an end to the career of one of the best left-backs in football history.

Full-backs are not often remembered when it comes to the all-time greats, but Alba’s achievements at Barcelona and Spain rightfully earn him a spot amongst the best to ever kick a ball around.

He came through the ranks at Valencia and shortly before Euro 2012, he signed for Barcelona for a fee of €14m.

After being part of the team that won the international tournament, Alba went on to play 459 times for the Catalan club, winning six league titles, one Champions League and five Copa del Reys.

Here are eight quotes we’ve gathered from some of Alba’s former teammates.

Lionel Messi

Messi was one of the first to pay tribute to his long-time team-mate.

“Thanks to you, Jordi,” Messi said. “I’m going to miss you a lot. After everything we’ve been through together, it’s going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there. “It’s crazy how many assists you’ve given me over all these years. Who’s going to give me those passes from behind now?”

Messi has a point too. He has only played with four players more than he did with Alba and in that time, the full back assisted Messi on 33 occasions.

Luis Suarez

Messi was not the only Barcelona player to pay tribute with Suarez saying “Brother, what to say. You’re a crack, to enjoy what’s left.”

Neymar

Neymar too congratulated his former colleague, saying “You are huge, brother. Big hug folleti [Alba’s nickname].”

Sergio Buqesuts

Buqesuts, who also retired recently, said it was a “gift” to play alongside Alba.

“Congratulations, Jordi, on your incredible career. It’s been a gift and a pleasure to share so many moments together on and off the pitch. I wish you all the best … We love you so much, family.”

Xavi

During his playing career, Alba also picked up plenty of plaudits one of which came from legendary midfield turned Barcelona manager Xavi.

“He’s a heart with legs, he has a giant heart,” Xavi said in 2023. “He helped a lot to get me back to Barça and I’m very grateful. I congratulate you, your career has been extraordinary,” he said. “And when I think of Jordi Alba, a smile comes to mind. I love him very much and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Dani Carvajal

It is not often Real Madrid players are caught giving compliments to Barcelona stars but Carvajal crossed the divide in 2022 to praise his fellow full back.

Where are they now? Barcelona’s 7 forgettable FIFA 16 wonderkids a decade later

“He is one of the best in the world. I don’t like to face him because he’s too strong,” Carvajal said of his Spain colleague. “We have a very good relationship.”

Roberto Carlos

Speaking of Madrid full backs, arguably the best of them all also praised Alba with Carlos saying back in 2013 that he was one of the two best in the world.

“Along with Marcelo, Alba’s the best left-back,” Carlos said. “His explosive pace makes him important in both defence and attack. He’s also a proven goalscorer.”

Alba spent his final years in the MLS so it seems only fitting that we also included one of the most American quotes we’ve ever heard.

Andrew Wiebe

After Alba set up Messi as part of Inter Miami’s 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union in September 2024, MLS expert Andrew Wiebe said this:

“Jordi Alba is just on the laundry list of game-changing ballers on this team.”

No, we’re not sure what that means either.

READ NEXT: Ronaldinho’s soul has taken Pedri’s body & this ridiculous triple-touch skill is proof

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Barcelona’s top 20 Champions League appearance makers?