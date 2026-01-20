Antoine Semenyo, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher are among the high-profile players who’ve moved clubs this month, although there have been plenty of deals that have slipped through the cracks.

With the amount of football on these days and the constant reporting of transfers, it’s inevitable that you’ll have missed some of the transfers that have gone through of late.

With that in mind, here are seven random transfers from this month that you might have missed.

Douglas Costa to Chievo Verona

Seeing Costa sign for a club in the Italian fourth division wasn’t on our bingo card for 2026.

The former Bayern Munich and Juventus star was playing in Australia for Sydney FC, but was free to move this month upon his contract expiring.

Now 35-years-old, we’re intrigued to see what sort of numbers he can put up in Serie D. Chievo are tentatively making a comeback after being disbanded in 2021.

Radja Nainggolan to Patro Eisden

We fondly remember Nainggolan from his time at Roma, particularly because he was so overpowered on FIFA back in the day.

Now 37-years-old, he’s recently joined Patro Eisden in the Belgian second division on a one and a half year contract.

James McClean to Derry City

One of the most polarising players in modern football, McClean left Wrexham on a free transfer to join his hometown club Derry City.

“The time’s right for him and his family,” Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson told reporters after the deal went through.

“He always wanted to settle back in his hometown and he’s got the opportunity to go and finish his career there.”

Naby Keita to Ferencvaros

Having spent the last year on loan in Hungary, Keita’s deal was made permanent earlier this month.

Since leaving Liverpool in 2023, five years after arriving from RB Leipzig, the 30-year-old hasn’t been as injury-prone, although he still misses the odd game here and there.

He seems to be much more content in Hungary and is playing football with a smile on his face again, which is great to see.

“I have had a lot of injuries in the last year and couldn’t give a lot to Bremen last season,” the midfielder said. “But I’m happy I’m getting games here in Hungary and beginning to enjoy it all again.”

Jon Toral to Persik Kediri

The former Arsenal and Birmingham midfielder has spent the last year and a half playing for Indian side Mumbai City.

Earlier this month, he agreed to mutually terminate his contract with them to allow him to join Indonesian side Persik Kediri on a free transfer.

Luca Koleosho to Paris FC

Burnley had high hopes for Koleosho when he joined the club in 2023. However, for one reason or another, things haven’t quite clicked for the 21-year-old in Lancashire.

After spending the first half of the season on loan with Espanyol, he’s now joined Paris FC on loan until the end of the campaign, with the French club having the option to sign him permanently.

Given that he scored on his debut for the club, there’s every chance that they make the deal permanent in the summer.

Anthony Musaba to Fenerbahce

Sheffield Wednesday sold Musaba to Samsunspor over the summer for a cut price.

He’s impressed so much during the first half of the season that Fenerbahce have already swooped in for the 25-year-old winger by triggering his €6million release clause.

In his first four games for the club, he’s already produced four goal contributions.

