Rangers manager Russell Martin is under immense pressure of losing his job after a poor start to life at Ibrox and the bookmakers have priced their favourites to replace him.

To avoid becoming the shortest-serving permanent manager in Rangers’ history, breaking Pedro Caixinha’s record, Martin would still need to be at the helm for the Europa League match with Braga on November 27.

We’ve ranked the five favourites to replace the beleaguered Martin in the Rangers hotseat.

5. Michael Carrick – 8/1

Jordi Cruyff, son of the legendary Johan, once asserted that “all the best managers were midfielders”, a claim supported by a study from The Athletic, which found that ‘almost half of coaches with a professional playing background were midfielders’.

Carrick – formerly tipped to replace Gerrard in the hot seat by Charlie Adam back in 2021 – has been looking to confirm that stereotype.

His time at Middlesbrough somewhat fizzled out, but he impressed with his ‘eye-catching’ brand of football, organisation and ability to attack quickly.

Currently out of work, Carrick would be something of a coup for Rangers in their current state.

4. Gary O’Neil – 6/1

O’Neil was brutally sacked by Bournemouth in 2023, but it cannot be argued that Andoni Iraola wasn’t a substantial upgrade.

The same happened at Wolves last season, with Vitor Pereira taking a team destined for relegation and saving them with ease.

O’Neil was recently linked with the West Ham vacancy, but it appears likely that his next job will be outside the Premier League.

Rangers would be a magnetic draw for the former midfielder – does he have the chops to succeed at Ibrox?

3. Danny Rohl – 5/1

Rohl remains a well-regarded manager despite the binfire at Sheffield Wednesday over recent seasons.

He did an excellent job at Hillsborough before off-field issues began to bite him and the club over the summer, leading to a likely relegation this season.

The German left the club before the start of the campaign after spending the majority of the summer reportedly touting himself to potential suitors in the Championship. Rangers could do a lot worse.

2. Steven Gerrard – 3/1

Gerrard enjoyed tenure as Rangers manager from 2018 to 2021, most notably marked by an unbeaten championship season in 2020–21.

That 102-point campaign, which broke Celtic’s grip on domestic success, remains well-remembered by supporters.

Boasting a 64.3% win rate across all competitions, consistent victories in Old Firm derbies and solid European performances, Gerrard’s achievements at Ibrox can’t be discounted.

Having not achieved much since leaving Ibrox, the former England captain may be sorely tempted at the prospect of a return.

1. Sean Dyche – 11/4

The leading candidate to take the Rangers job is Dyche at 11/4.

The former Burnley boss has been out of work since a two-year stint at Everton finished in January 2025.

His achievements in the Premier League speak for themselves, but there are no obvious openings at any of the 20 clubs currently in England’s top division.

Perhaps the prospect of European football and a theoretical title challenge would entice Dyche north of the border?

