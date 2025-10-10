Steven Gerrard transformed Rangers into Scottish champions during his first spell as manager – but some of the players he sold in his final months have proven to be mistakes.

Gerrard took charge of the Glasgow giants in 2018, leading them to their first league title since 2011 after winning the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21.

We’ve looked at the last five players sold by Rangers’ last title-winning manager to see how they’ve fared after leaving Ibrox.

Jamie Barjonas

Barjonas didn’t make a Rangers appearance under Gerrard and was frequently loaned out to clubs in the lower tiers of Scottish football.

The midfielder signed for Kelty Hearts in the summer of 2021, winning the Scottish League Two title one year later and being named in the PFA Scotland League Two Team of the Year.

After two years at Hamilton Academical, Barjonas signed for Scottish Championship club Airdrieonians in 2025.

Greg Stewart

A striker who earned his move to Rangers with his goalscoring form at Cowdenbeath and Dundee, Stewart has enjoyed a nomadic career since leaving Ibrox in 2021.

The 35-year-old played in India for Jamshedpur and Mumbai City, returned to Scotland and played eight games for Kilmarnock in 2024, and went back to India with Mohun Bagan.

He is currently unattached.

George Edmundson

Signed from Oldham Athletic in 2019, Edmundson’s time at Ibrox was effectively ended after he was suspended for attending a party and breaking COVID regulations in November 2020.

The defender was packed off to Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, helping them win back-to-back promotions and reach the Premier League three years later.

Sadly, Edmundson was sold to Middlesbrough before he could play in the top division.

Happily, Boro are looking like strong promotion candidates this season and Edmundson could eventually get his wish.

Jordan Jones

One goal in 19 Rangers appearances wasn’t enough to convince Gerrard to retain Jones and the winger was sold to Wigan Athletic in 2021.

He made 50 appearances for the Latics, alongside loan spells at St Mirren and Kilmarnock, before joining Carlisle on a permanent deal.

His first season in Cumbria saw Carlisle relegated from the EFL. They are currently third in the National League as Jones and his team-mates look to win instant promotion.

Ross McCrorie

Initially loaned to Aberdeen in the summer of 2020, McCrorie’s move to Pittodrie was confirmed six months later with Scott Wright moving in the opposite direction.

Two successful years later, the defender moved to Bristol City and helped the Robins reach the Championship play-offs in 2025.

In an open division, there is every chance McCrorie and his team-mates could repeat the achievement this year too.

