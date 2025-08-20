Rangers have a proud European history, but glory on the continent has been matched by a string of humiliating defeats at the hands of smaller clubs.

The Scottish giants won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972, reached the UEFA Cup final in 2008 and lost the Europa League final on penalties in 2022.

But Rangers have also been humbled on several occasions and we’ve ranked their seven most abject European defeats of the 21st century.

7. Rangers 0-1 Malmo (2011)

Ibrox legend Ally McCoist saw his regime start in the worst possible way as Gers crashed out of the Champions League qualifiers to Malmo.

A 1-0 defeat at Ibrox was followed by a 1-1 draw in Sweden, dumping Rangers into the Europa League play-offs. Defeat to Maribor left the club out of Europe altogether.

The loss of a £20million Champions League windfall eventually had dire consequences as owner Craig Whyte led the club down the path to liquidation 12 months later.

6. Rangers 1-3 Club Brugge (2025)

Russell Martin’s slow start in the Rangers’ hotseat was compounded by a startling defeat to Club Brugge, with the Scottish giants 3-0 down within 20 minutes of this Champions League play-off.

Comical defending and suicidal attacking caused thousands to leave Ibrox before half-time and boos to ring out from the masochists who stuck around.

Rangers did rally in the second half, but this was a humbling night for both the club and Martin after wins over Panathanaikos and Viktoria Plzen in the previous rounds.

5. Rangers 1-7 Liverpool (2022)

Rangers’ fans went into their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with optimism after their run to the Europa League final the previous year.

But six defeats from six against Ajax, Liverpool and Napoli were the definition of a reality check. Rangers were simply unable to compete against elite European opposition.

Even with the caveat of Liverpool’s quality, their 7-1 win at Ibrox was startling. Scott Arfield gave Rangers the lead, before Jurgen Klopp’s side hit the accelerator.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to score a six-minute hat-trick to rub salt into the Scottish giant’s wounds.

4. PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Rangers (2023)

Rangers could’ve been forgiven for taking an extended leave from the Champions League after this hammering by PSV Eindhoven in their 2023 play-off.

The club harboured hopes of exorcising the previous year’s disfigured campaign, but PSV got revenge for their play-off exit at the hands of Rangers 12 months previously.

A 2-2 draw in Glasgow saw thousands travel to the Netherlands with hope, but Rangers were unable to cope once PSV ratcheted up their play. Only a string of Jack Butland saves prevented a historic defeat.

3. Rangers 1-4 Unirea Urziceni (2009)

Few had heard of Romanian side Unirea Urziceni before they arrived at Ibrox in October 2009, but their 4-1 win left deep scars in Rangers’ European psyche.

Pedro Mendes put the home side 1-0 up within two minutes, but Unirea eased to a victory that left the Scottish champions visibly demoralised and suffering jeers from their shaken support.

Unirea were relegated in Romania the following season and were dissolved in the summer of 2011.

2. FBK Kaunas 2-1 Rangers (2008)

Just three months after reaching the UEFA Cup final, Rangers were humiliatingly dumped out of Europe by minnows FBK Kaunas.

There were hopes of replicating the previous season’s European adventure against the Lithuanian champions, who were controlled by then-Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov.

But fans could put away their passports after just one trip, as a goalless draw in Glasgow was followed up by a 2-1 loss in the second leg out in Kaunas.

1. Progres Niederkorn 2-0 Rangers (2017)

After six years in the European wilderness, Rangers were back in continental action having completed their journey through Scotland’s lower leagues.

Up against part-time outfit Progres Niederkorn, who had never won a game in Europe before and had netted just one goal from their 12 previous ties, they were expected to march on with ease.

But Pedro Caixinha’s men suffered fresh humiliation as they slumped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat, losing the second leg 2-0 in Luxembourg.

After the defeat, Scottish media outlets regarded the match as the most embarrassing defeat in the history of Rangers, the history of Scottish football, and one of the greatest shocks ever seen in European football.

