We’ve ranked every squad at the 2025 Club World Cup by market value and heavyweights like Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid dominate the top of the list.

Madrid boast the most valuable squad coming into the tournament with a current squad value of over €1.4billion.

Xabi Alonso’s side have five players who are valued at €100million or over, with Vinicius Junior being deemed as their most valuable player as of writing.

Both Manchester City and PSG also boast squad values of over €1billion, with each of them ranking among the tournament favourites.

Chelsea are just shy of the €1billion mark, with Enzo Maresca’s side currently valued at €952.30million by Transfermarkt. Unsurprisingly, Cole Palmer is their most valuable player at €120million.

Bayern Munich aren’t far behind as the Bundesliga table toppers are deemed to be worth €842.5million. Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Harry Kane account for around 37% of that value.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of fellow European sides, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica.

Palmeiras are the most valuable non-European side with a market value of €238.75million for their squad. That ranks them 12th on the overall list.

However, €55million of their value will instantly be wiped out after the tournament ends as Estevao Willian will join Chelsea.

Fellow Brazilian side Flamengo are also valued at over €200million and they will fancy their chances of going deep in the tournament.

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are the most valuable Asian club in the tournament, with a squad value of €154.33million according to Transfermarkt.

With stars such as Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic now managed by Simone Inzaghi, they stand a good chance of getting to the knockout stages.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami can be considered underdogs this summer as they rank 21st on this list, with a squad value of €66.18million.

That is slightly more than their fellow MLS rivals, Seattle Sounders and LAFC, who also qualified for the tournament this summer.

New Zealand outfit Auckland City have by far the lowest valued squad in the competition, with a valuation of just €5.2million.

That’s over 270 times smaller than Real Madrid’s value. If Albert Riera’s side manage to progress from Group C, it’ll be a miracle in itself.

Here’s the full breakdown of how much each squad at the 2025 Club World Cup is valued at, with figures provided by Transfermarkt.

1. Real Madrid – €1.41billion

2. Manchester City – €1.18billion

3. PSG – €1.05billion

4. Chelsea – €952.30million

5. Bayern Munich – €842.50million

6. Inter Milan – €677.80million

7. Juventus – €631.70million

8. Atletico Madrid – €515.80million

9. Borussia Dortmund – €455.90million

10. Benfica – €373.50million

11. Porto – €345.90million

12. Palmeiras – €238.75million

13. Flamengo – €219.15million

14. Al-Hilal – €154.33million

15. Red Bull Salzburg – €154.00million

16. Botafogo – €145.25million

17. River Plate – €114.20million

18. Boca Juniors – €78.43million

19. Fluminense – €72.90million

20. Monterrey – €69.00million

21. Inter Miami – €66.18million

22. Pachuca – €55.95million

23. Seattle Sounders – €51.75million

24. LAFC – €50.98million

25. Al Ahly – €44.95million

26. Al Ain – €44.44million

27. Mamelodi Sundowns – €35.25million

28. Urawa Red Diamonds – €20.45million

29. Esperance Sportive de Tunis – €20.35million

30. Wydad Athletic Club – €17.31million

31. Ulsan Hyundai – €15.10million

32. Auckland City – €5.20million

READ NEXT: 9 clubs who will benefit from missing the 2025 Club World Cup: Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name all 32 teams to have qualified for 2025 Club World Cup?