Managers from the Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership are among those who are most likely to be sacked during the international break.

The September international break is often seen as a graveyard for under-pressure managers as clubs tend to get twitchy after a poor start to the season.

We’ve looked across England and Scotland and have ranked the six managers most likely to be sacked during the international break.

6. Graham Potter – West Ham

West Ham’s 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest should be enough to keep Potter in a job, for now.

There’s no denying that the former Chelsea boss has struggled to find much momentum with the Hammers, having only won six of his 23 games since taking over in January.

Their first two performances against Sunderland and Chelsea left Potter feeling the pressure, but there were signs of hope against Forest.

From our perspective, the 50-year-old still has a long way to go before convincing the masses that he’s the right man to take West Ham forward.

5. Mike Dodds – Wycombe

Dodds took over at Wycombe back in February with the side sat second in League One.

Following a mixed end to the season, his side finished fifth before losing in the playoff semi-finals to Charlton Athletic.

While Wycombe fans had hoped to build upon their top-six finish from last season, it’s been a pretty disastrous start for them in League One.

After six games, the club sit 22nd in League One with only two points to their name. They lost again last night against Colchester in the Football League Trophy and given their poor start, Dodds’ days at the club are surely numbered.

“I’m not giving the fans a lot to cheer about at the moment, and I’m really conscious about that, but I won’t accept a casual Wycombe team,” Dodds said after Wycombe’s latest defeat.

“There are too many individuals who are too casual – they won’t find themselves out of the team, they’ll find themselves out of the squad.”

4. Russell Martin – Rangers

After being humiliated by Club Brugge and failing to win any of his opening four league matches, Martin already finds himself under pressure at Ibrox.

A draw with Celtic prior to the international break has settled things for the time being, but Martin is well aware that he needs to start winning football matches.

Across all competitions, he’s already taken charge of 11 matches and so far he boasts a miserable win percentage of just 27.27%.

3. Ruben Amorim – Manchester United

A last-gasp win against Burnley should be enough to keep Amorim in the job, for now.

Following a squad refresh over the summer, United have found themselves making the same mistakes during the first few weeks of the season.

For many, their shock loss against Grimsby Town was the final nail in the coffin for Amorim. However, amid the sack talk, he seems to have just enough credit in the bank to keep his job for the time being.

“I’m going to say sometimes I hate my players and sometimes I love my players,” Amorim said in his latest press conference.

“Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years.

“I need to improve on that, it’s going to be hard but now I’m focused on the next game.”

2. Nuno Espirito Santo – Nottingham Forest

From the outside looking in, it’s clear that Nuno’s relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis has broken down in recent months.

You’d think that the mood around the club would be at an all-time high after they finished 7th in the Premier League last season, but that’s quickly evaporated amid speculation over Nuno’s future.

A 3-0 hammering against West Ham probably didn’t help things, as Nuno continues to come out with pointed messeages in the media.

“It’s not the best day to speak,” said Nuno after Forest lost against West Ham.

“We have to address what is happening. The job now is more about the team, I’m worried about the team because it was shocking.

“It [defeat] doesn’t help, everyone is very sad. But there is no connection [for the talks]. We have to separate it and move forward in the right direction.”

1. Ruben Selles – Sheffield United

When your own fans are chanting ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’, you know that your days are numbered.

After taking over at Bramall Lane over the summer, it’s been a disastrous start for Selles at Sheffield United.

The Blades have suffered four consecutive defeats in the league, are rooted to the bottom of the table, have only scored one goal and are already out of the Carabao Cup.

If Selles does survive this international break, he’ll face Ipswich away in his next game, which could be the final nail in his coffin if the Blades lose again.

