Graham Potter has survived being the first manager to be sacked in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, but he might well be the next to go.

West Ham’s limp 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Tottenham was reminiscent of their similarly poor display against Chelsea last month, begging the question of whether the players are behind him.

We’ve ranked five of the managers we’d most love to see take over at West Ham.

5. Gary O’Neil

The former Bournemouth and Wolves coach made over 50 appearances for the Hammers in his playing days, and was part of the side that got promoted via the play-offs under Sam Allardyce back in 2011-12.

His managerial track record doesn’t exactly scream must-watch football, but he’s got a decent enough Premier League record as a firefighter and has a point to prove after being sacked by Wolves.

4. Gareth Southgate

Nuno Espirito Santo’s name will dominate the column inches, and for good reason.

He did a superb job at Nottingham Forest and his track record suggests he’d steady the ship to get the Hammers back to solid if unspectacular midtable status.

But that’s far too sensible.

Like Nuno, Southgate is a relatively affable, placid figure. You can’t imagine too many press conference blow-ups. But he’s an unknown quantity in the club game – and we’d be fascinated to see if his bringing-the-vibes approach with England could translate to a big Premier League job.

We don’t expect too many Premier League chairmen to take the risk, but we’d love to see it happen and find out one way or another.

3. Xavi Hernandez

In all honesty, Xavi talks a better game than he produces.

Listening to the arch-Cruyff evangelist talk about the right way to play, you’d imagine that his teams would be full of sophisticated juego de posicion passing triangles and all-out attack.

The reality of his Barcelona team was a lot more functional. A lot more humdrum. They were decent enough, defensively solid, and won the La Liga title during the height of their off-pitch financial meltdown back in 2022-23.

A bit like Southgate, we’d be really interested in how Xavi fares in a completely different footballing context. We’re dying to see him trying to get Tomas Soucek and Niclas Fullkrug playing like the lads out of La Masia.

2. Thiago Motta

It was little over a year ago that Motta was considered one of Europe’s most interesting and innovative young coaches, but his reputation has taken a hit after failing to see a full season at Juventus.

Motta’s Juve side were unfortunately pretty sterile, but we’re not writing him off after what a breath of fresh air his Bologna side were.

The former Italy international has never worked in England – but he’s open to it, and is on the record as an admirer of Premier League football.

“The Premier League is sensational and has a style that’s perfectly suited to the way I play,” he said before leaving Barcelona back in 2007.

“I’ve played many games against English opposition and believe I can enjoy football in England.”

1. Jose Mourinho

Current West Ham sporting director Mark Noble is on the record as an admirer of Mourinho’s.

“I do think it’s a good appointment,” Noble told the London Evening Standard, after Mourinho was announced as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor at Tottenham back in 2019.

“I love Jose Mourinho as a manager and the bottom line for me is his CV and the titles teams have won under his management.

“I’ve enjoyed my battles with his teams down the years.”

Aside from Wolves for obvious Jorge Mendes-related reasons, West Ham look like by far the likeliest destination for the infamously volatile 62-year-old if he’s to make a Premier League return.

You can’t imagine words like ‘holistic’, ‘project’ or ‘philosophy’ are too big on the moodboard in West Ham’s hierarchy. Perfect for Jose, then.

If we’re honest, we were a bit tired of Mourinho’s schtick by the end of his time at Spurs. Like a tired legacy act running through the same old setlist on a money-spinning tour.

But that’s four years ago now, and enviously looking on at his ongoing battles with the match officials in Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig has us ready for him to bring that fire to the London Stadium.

READ NEXT: West Ham United might have actually broken Graham Potter

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every West Ham manager in the Premier League era?