Oliver Glasner has hinted that he could leave Crystal Palace before the end of the season, with the club having only won one of their last 11 league matches.

When recently asked if he will stay until the end of the season, he said: “Let’s see what the future brings, you never know.

“We’re not in the best moment right now. I understand and take responsibility for everything, because I’m responsible for the whole team.

“I’m just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I’m just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way.”

With the latest information in mind, here are the six favourites to replace Glasner, as per the latest bookies’ odds.

1. Robbie Keane – 13/8

The former Liverpool and Tottenham forward is currently being tipped as the favourite to take over at Selhurst Park.

Of late, Keane has been linked with several high-profile jobs, with his name being mentioned around Celtic and Tottenham at different stages of the campaign.

He’s currently doing a good job with Ferencvaros in Hungary, with his side second in the table and just three points adrift of top spot.

However, the lure of the Premier League could tempt him away from his current role.

2. Thomas Frank – 5/2

Given the stellar job that Frank did with Brentford, it makes sense that Palace are looking in his direction.

His stint with Spurs has somewhat damaged his stock, but we’d still expect Palace to sound him out, especially with the predicament they currently find themselves in.

Along with Palace, Fulham are also said to be keeping tabs on Frank as the long-term future of Marco Silva hangs in the balance.

=3. Jose Bordalas – 10/3

Bordalas’ managerial career stretches all the way back to 1993 and he’s exclusively worked in Spain up until now.

He’s been at Getafe since April 2023 and has consistently had them finishing in mid-table in La Liga.

His style of football isn’t for the purists, but it’s effective and gets results, which is why he’s rarely been out of work over the past 20 years.

“Bordalas’ methods are rooted in structure and detail,” is how Spanish football expert Guillem Balague described Bordalas.

“Training sessions can last three hours, double the usual length. Players are weighed every morning and those who return overweight after holidays are forced to train with extra kilograms strapped to their bodies.”

=3. Paddy McCarthy – 10/3

Since retiring in 2016, McCarthy has remained at Palace, working various coaching roles up until now.

He’s previously been the caretaker manager on two occasions and is currently part of Oliver Glasner’s coaching staff.

If Palace want to promote someone from within to replace Glasner, McCarthy seems like the most obvious choice.

5. Inigo Perez – 9/2

Perez was initially going to join Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth as his assistant, but work permit issues determined that he couldn’t move to England at the time.

He’s since become the head coach at Rayo Vallecano and has been attracting interest from elsewhere after guiding the club to eighth last season.

As of writing, Perez’s side are just one place above the relegation zone in La Liga, but that hasn’t detered Palace from considering him as an option.

6. Roberto De Zerbi – 6/1

He wouldn’t, would he?

The former Brighton boss is now out of work after recently being dismissed by Marseille.

With the other high-profile jobs that the Italian is still being linked with, it would be a surprise to see him in the Palace dugout, but stranger things have happened.

