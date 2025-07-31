The Saudi Pro League has continued to splash the cash in order to attract some of football’s biggest names since the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane first moved there in 2023.

Last summer was the Saudi Arabian top flight’s second big summer window in this new era of ambitious signings. Superstar names that have represented the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brentford were among the biggest headline-making deals.

We’ve taken a closer look at the Saudi Pro League’s nine most expensive signings from last summer and assessed how they fared in their first season.

9. Ezequiel Fernandez

It’s not just the European clubs that have been targeted by the Saudi Pro League over the past year or two, with several talented but lesser-known lights signed directly from South America.

Among them were 20-year-old Brazilian rising star Alexsander, who has left Fluminense to join Al-Ahli and goalkeeper Bento, signed by Al-Nassr for €18million from Club Athletico Paranaense.

But the most head-turning South American arrival last summer was young midfielder Fernandez, who Al-Qadsiah signed from Boca Juniors.

He’d been tipped for a future in the Argentina team and been linked with some top European clubs. Thirty-two appearances last season didn’t help Fernandez make a significant impact.

8. Steven Bergwijn

“The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said after Bergwijn’s move from Ajax to Al-Ittihad.

“When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.”

Ouch.

“I don’t even want to play under Koeman anymore,” Bergwijn struck back.

“I have always considered it an honour to play for Oranje. But under this national coach, I no longer want to do that.”

The winger notched a respectable 13 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances in his debut season for Al-Ittihad, which ended with a Saudi Pro League and King’s Cup double.

Not bad going, but you can’t imagine he’ll be back in international contention again anytime soon.

7. Angelo

The kind of signing that hints the Saudi Pro League might not just be another short-lived, China-style vanity project, Angelo is one of the aforementioned top young South American prospects to make the move early.

The 20-year-old winger might have hurt his chances of a first Brazil call-up, but you imagine he’s on a healthy wedge with Al Nassr, having moved from Chelsea after an impressive loan stint away at Strasbourg.

Angelo enjoyed a promising enough debut season for trophyless Al Nassr, registering double figures for assists – including three for main man Cristiano Ronaldo.

6. Joao Cancelo

It doesn’t feel that long ago that Cancelo was considered one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League, if not world football.

After 18 awkward months on loan to Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Cancelo brought an end to his Manchester City stay by taking up a lucrative offer from Al Hilal.

“I think it [criticism of the league’s standard] is a myth, because I always believed that the Saudi Pro League is weaker than it is,” he told reporters while away on international duty, parroting the company line from a certain Portugal team-mate.

“I think the intensity… the best players are still playing in Europe, yes. But the Saudi Pro League is a championship which is evolving year-on-year.

“More and better players are arriving there. The intensity is increasing.”

Silverware was lacking last season, but Cancelo earned rave reviews for his performances out there. There have been suggestions he’s already eyeing a move back to Europe, but that might just be tabloid tittle tattle.

5. Moteb Al-Harbi

A name you’re unlikely to be familiar with unless you’re an avid follower of the Saudi game, Al-Harbi is one of the domestic game’s bigger names – although he’s only got seven caps for Saudi Arabia and wasn’t part of the squad that shocked Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The left-back made the switch from his boyhood club Al-Shabab to the reigning champions Al-Hilal last year, presumably to help balance their domestic-based quota.

He started out as a bench-warmer but eventually found regular starts in a stacked XI that also features the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

4. Mohamed Simakan

If you played Football Manager about five years ago, you might well remember Simakan as a glorious wonderkid who was a dependable rock for your Europe-conquering side.

In this reality, the French defender’s career hasn’t quite materialised as expected. He spent three years at RB Leipzig but never used that as a springboard to the European elite and instead joined Al Nassr last summer for a big-money fee.

Simakan was a near ever-present for Ronaldo’s side as they ultimately ended up a disappointingly distant third place.

3. Marcos Leonardo

Another rising star from Brazil, the forward joined Benfica last year but his stint in Europe only amounted to 18 months.

He scored an excellent tally of 29 goals in all competitions for Al Hilal and was named the Saudi Pro League’s Player of the Month in January.

We wonder if his exploits out in the Middle East are on Carlo Ancelotti’s radar. He’s yet to be capped at senior level for the Selecao, but he’d certainly offer a goal threat – as evidenced by his brace against Manchester City in their surprise Club World Cup victory.

2. Ivan Toney

“We follow him closely, like all the players on our list, same for Ivan,” England boss Thomas Tuchel told reporters in May, explaining his decision to call up the former Brentford striker.

“We watched him a lot, he had massive contributions and decisive goals in important matches, he won a big title with his club, the Asian Champions League.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to see him live in Saudi, so we took the opportunity to fly him into our camp and watch him in the group, see his personality and his quality.”

Further opportunities for the Three Lions amounted to very little, but you imagine he’ll remain in Tuchel’s plans if year two is anything like year one.

Toney notched 30 goals in all competitions for Al-Ahli. Only Ronaldo scored more in the Saudi Pro League.

1. Moussa Diaby

Diaby’s move to Al-Ittihad for €60million helped Aston Villa meet FFP regulations before their maiden Champions League campaign.

The forward surprised many with his decision to leave the Premier League at the age of 25, but things have gone pretty well so far.

He racked up five goals and 15 assists in the Saudi Pro League last season as Al-Ittihad won their 10th league title.

Playing alongside Karim Benzema, Bergwijn and Houssem Aouar, Diaby has been a creative lynchpin in a trophy-winning side.

