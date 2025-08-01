Be it at Everton, Tottenham or on the world stage representing Brazil, Richarlison has always revelled in winding up the opposition.

The striker’s career has stalled a bit in recent years, with recurring injury issues and a distinct lack of goals, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a world-class agitator whenever he gets the chance.

We’ve picked out seven of Richarlison’s greatest sh*thouse moments.

Gabriel

On Instagram, Richarlison posted a picture holding the Man of the Match award from Tottenham’s 1-0 pre-season friendly victory over Arsenal… tagging opposite number and Selecao team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes.

Gabriel responded by reposting an old pic of three separate Man of the Match awards from considerably more meaningful Premier League North London derbies. Checkmate? You’d think so…

But Richarlison had the final word, posting a photo celebrating with the Europa League trophy from the end of last season.

There’s no riposte to that, as long as Gabriel’s personal silverware cabinet remains empty.

A master at work.

Liverpool

The (since debunked) story goes that a group of Liverpool fans were left in the lurch ahead of the 2022 Champions League final, after an Everton fan set up a fake company called “Coach Innovations Limited” that had no intention of taking them to Paris.

It might not have actually happened, but that didn’t stop Richarlison jumping on the bandwagon following Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid.

We found it impossible not to raise a smile when Richarlison reposted a meme of him as the offending bus driver.

The post has since garnered over half a million likes on Twitter – numbers the most seasoned trolls can only dream of.

As an aside, AI pics completely lack the charm of crude photoshops, don’t they?

Argentina

Where to even begin?

For the full story of Richy’s long-running tempestuous relationship with Brazil’s arch rivals, we’d recommend checking out The Athletic‘s full breakdown. Of course, they’ve got a long read about it.

His best barb was probably posting “Rival wanted in South America” after winning Olympic Gold back in 2021.

To be fair, he got his wish – with Argentina bookending their 2022 World Cup triumph with back-to-back Copa America, kicked off by beating Richarlison’s Brazil in the final. Not what he had in mind.

Nottingham Forest

Classic.

Brennan Johnson had evidently seen enough of Richarlison taking the p*ss with keepy-uppies, having come on to help Spurs see out a 2-0 victory at the City Ground.

Seconds later, Johnson absolutely clattered the Spurs attacker and received a booking.

They’re team-mates now. Funny old game.

Chelsea

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton (that sounds weird now, doesn’t it?) beat Chelsea 1-0 back in December 2020.

The following morning, Richarlison had himself some fun on social media.

“Good morning except for the cry babies,” he posted in his native Portuguese before getting into a tet-a-tet with some Chelsea fans in the replies.

He responded with a gif of himself scoring in a previous victory over Chelsea and continued bantering them off, posting “Thanks 3 pts thanks thanks cry”.

Pigeon dance

“The pigeon dance came from a group from Rio de Janeiro who had a song in around 2012,” explained Richarlison of his famous celebration.

“A trend was started when I did the dance at home. Everyone started copying me.

“I think I’ve helped the band’s profile grow because of that.

“I am hoping to score goals and do the dance I promised, the pigeon dance.”

It really took off at the Qatar World Cup, with even Brazil coach Tite getting in on the act.

Richarlison’s intention might not be disrespectful, but that doesn’t stop it rattling opposition fans to high heaven when he pulls it out.

Jamie Carragher

Richarlison joins Messi, Ronaldo and Salah in beefing with Carra. A badge of honour.

@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and everton and I don’t respect you 💩 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 20, 2022

