Few countries boast as much depth of talent as France, who have just picked the 26 players that’ll represent them at the World Cup.

Champions in 2018 and runners up in 2022, France are among the favourites to win this summer’s World Cup. They’ve gone earlier than most of their rivals in naming their final squad to take to North America.

Naturally for a country with their talent pool, some big names and in-form players have missed out on the final cut.

So we’ve put together an XI of players Didier Deschamps has left out of his last World Cup squad that we reckon could at least be competitive against some of the other sides on show.

GK: Lucas Chevalier

After being named the Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the year for 2024-25, Chevalier earned a move from Lille to PSG, replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for the 24-year-old, who has lost his place over the second half of the season. But a record of conceding just 13 goals from 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season is impressive.

Chevalier has only been capped once by his country. Mike Maignan, Brice Samba and the uncapped Robin Risser were chosen instead of him for the World Cup.

RB: Benjamin Pavard

Pavard’s piledriver against Argentina is one of the lasting memories of the 2018 World Cup – and would have been even if France didn’t go on to win the tournament.

The versatile defender has been back in Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade this season, playing for Marseille on loan from Inter Milan.

Still only 30, he could have offered France some tournament experience, although it’s worth noting his last cap came in November 2024.

CB: Leny Yoro

Just a couple of years ago, Manchester United were fending off rival interest from Real Madrid to win the race to sign Yoro.

One of French football’s hottest prospects at the time after making it into the 2023-24 Ligue 1 team of the year, he had made his France under-21 debut before turning 18.

Still only 20, Yoro is still awaiting a senior international debut, but has built up 65 appearances for United.

CB: Castello Lukeba

There was a time a few months ago when Lukeba was being linked with Real Madrid as a more gettable alternative to his compatriots, William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate (both of whom are off to the World Cup).

The left-footed centre-back is still being tipped for a move away from RB Leipzig this summer and he’ll be able to concentrate on his future without any international duties.

Lukeba, 23, made his only appearance for France in 2023, but has played 27 times at under-21 level.

LB: Adrien Truffert

Bournemouth faced the tough task of replacing Liverpool-bound Milos Kerkez last summer. But they got it right by plucking Truffert from Rennes.

Born in Belgium, Truffert made his one and only appearance so far for the French senior team in 2022.

He has settled well into the Premier League this season and could have European football on offer with Bournemouth next season.

CM: Khephren Thuram

Thuram’s older brother, Marcus, is among the players called up to spearhead France’s attack at the World Cup, but midfielder Khephren couldn’t quite make the cut.

He has made almost 100 appearances for Juventus over the past couple of seasons after leaving Nice. Three of his four caps for France came in the World Cup qualifiers.

Thuram is one of two French players at Juventus and the other one – defender Pierre Kalulu – missed out on the World Cup squad too.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga

The headline omission from France’s squad is Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga.

With more than 200 appearances to his name for Madrid and 29 previous caps for France, the 23-year-old has paid the price for a challenging season in the Spanish capital.

“He’s had a few injuries. The competition is very, very strong,” Deschamps explained.

“He’s still young and he’s got all the potential. In March he was there, he played a bit. He was the one who played best. I’m not questioning his potential or what he’s capable of. But today, he has every right to be angry with me. I understand him.”

The fact Camavinga can also cover at left-back would have made him a useful tournament player, but he will have to wait for another cycle.

CM: Corentin Tolisso

We could have gone with a host of other names for the final midfield spot: PSG’s Senny Mayulu, Fenerbahce’s Matteo Guendouzi, AC Milan’s Youssouf Fofana…

But former Bayern Munich midfielder Tolisso gets the nod after a season with more than 20 goal contributions as captain of Lyon, which earned him a place in Ligue 1’s team of the year.

The 31-year-old last played for his country at Euro 2020, but made no secret of his ambition of making it to the World Cup.

“I was a bit disappointed when the last squad was announced,” Tolisso admitted in March. “I believed [I would be there]. I have promised myself that I won’t talk about it in the media anymore. What will happen will happen.

“You can dream. I am working.”

His efforts, which have included a career-best 15 goals, weren’t quite enough.

RW: Florian Thauvin

He may have flopped at Newcastle a decade ago, but Thauvin has rebuilt his career since. Like Tolisso, he was named in Ligue 1’s team of the year.

That was the result of 10 goals and five assists for the 33-year-old, who was back playing in his homeland after a five-year absence.

He helped Lens establish themselves as PSG’s closest challengers, although their unlikely title bid ultimately fell short.

Thauvin played in three of France’s World Cup qualifiers over the autumn, his first caps since 2019, but has missed what may well have been his last chance of going to the tournament.

CF: Esteban Lepaul

Of all the players in this XI, Lepaul is probably the one you know least about. The 26-year-old has only been a Ligue 1 player for the past two seasons, first with Angers and now with Rennes.

But he is almost certain to claim the golden boot this time around after scoring 20 goals – four more than his closest challengers with one game left.

Lepaul never even represented France at youth level, so it’s fair to say he’s blossomed late, but many felt he may have done so in time to be in with a World Cup chance.

LW: Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi is deservedly in contention for the Premier League’s young player of the season award after hitting double figures for Bournemouth at the first time of asking.

We’ve squeezed him in on the left wing here, even though he usually plays more centrally, since his form has been better than most of the more natural wide players left out by Deschamps.

Still only 19, Kroupi made his under-21 debut for France in September. His time in the senior ranks should come.

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